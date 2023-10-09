Sobering dose of reality

I'm going be in New Jersey Thanksgiving week. I had the choice of staying at the house and watching the game or going with a couple of Jets fans ( family ). I decided I was going to go until I seen the prices. I was way out of touch concerning service fees nowadays. I expected the ticket to be around 150 or so and I was right about that but then another 50.00 service fee. I'm not great at math, but dam I I think that is 33 percent. I did go to a game recently but I was gifted a ticket by someone who couldn't go so I had not idea of the price.



I was looking forward to rooting for the Fins against the Jets but I think I'll stay inside with creature comforts.