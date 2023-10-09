 Sobering dose of reality | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Sobering dose of reality

I'm going be in New Jersey Thanksgiving week. I had the choice of staying at the house and watching the game or going with a couple of Jets fans ( family ). I decided I was going to go until I seen the prices. I was way out of touch concerning service fees nowadays. I expected the ticket to be around 150 or so and I was right about that but then another 50.00 service fee. I'm not great at math, but dam I I think that is 33 percent. I did go to a game recently but I was gifted a ticket by someone who couldn't go so I had not idea of the price.

I was looking forward to rooting for the Fins against the Jets but I think I'll stay inside with creature comforts.
 
Online ticket selling sites are essentially legalized scalpers. This extends way past the NFL; my wife and I saw a concert this year and the fees were more than the tickets.
 
$50 service fee on a $150 ticket? That’s nuts. What kind of service are they providing? Someone personally delivering the ticket to you in a stretch limo or by private jet?
 
I looked on Stubhub, Vivid Seats, Seat Geek, etc. all the same racket. Few dollars difference between them. It's the same thing when the wife buys tickets for Broadway shows ( off and on Broadway ), they rake you over the coals. I guess you can always chance it and go will-call.
 
I try to go to the Jets game every year, living in NY. I’ve found the best way to do it is to not commit to going. Check Ticketmaster or stubhub on the day of the game. You can get lucky and find people just trying to get whatever they can for their tickets, sometimes dropping them over half of what they were the day before.

Hoping to do the same this year, as I really would like an excuse to not go Black Friday shopping
 
That's the plan. I'll take a jersey ( my friends assured me I'll be safe wearing Miami gear ) in case I'm able to snag a ticket. I'm going to wear my knockoff jersey just to be safe.
 
