SoFi Stadium and the Chargers

A little off topic, but I was at SoFi yesterday. Everyone says what a wonderful stadium it is. I did not agree. I found the stadium visually stunning but it is too big, far too hot (the translucent roof lets the heat in an traps it; there is not enough breeze. Hard Rock is much better in this regard). The queues for concessions are great when it is empty, but at half time they were worse than almost anywhere I have been. The video screen is 'low' and interferes with the atmosphere - from the upper deck I can't see the fans on the other side of the stadium. As usual with modern stadia, fans are out of their seats and on the concourses all through the game. Overall, I much prefer Hard Rock. SoFi is a vanity project.

But the thing most shocking is the state of the Chargers 'franchise'. They had no fireworks, fog or anything when they came on the field. No flag for the anthem. No cheerleaders. No cool lighting effects. No real half time entertainment. Nothing really to watch in the breaks except crap competitions on the video screen. Basically, they hardly bothered to put on a show. Oh, and not many fans.

Opening day, a playoff team and yet the stadium was nowhere near capacity and probably 40% of the fans were supporting the Fins. The Chargers fans that were there were not particularly passionate - nothing like our fans. But that is because most are new and have no little history with the team.

If the game was in San Diego, it would have been sold out, with a passionate fan base and great atmosphere. Instead the Chargers gave the impression of being every bit squatters in someone else's nice home and they couldn't afford nice things of their own.

Moving the team from San Diego shows everything that is wrong about the NFL. A bit like building soulless ego trips like SoFi!
 
San Diego games were always 65% Dolphins fans, I went to 3 of them while stationed in SD, and it was crazy the amount of Fin fans always in attendance. Glad to see it's still the same.
 
Chargers have no fan base and seem to want to cut spending on everything. Spanos shoudnt be an owner if he can’t afford a team
 
Not to be a downer but I think the Miami Dolphins and their home fans show up should be one of the last teams talking about others.
 
They should have moved the Raiders back to LA & sent the Chargers to Vega$.

p.s. I find it funny the Chargers starting getting love from the media the moment their stadium (SoFi) is right next to NFLN's studio.
 
It's because Spanos is a deadbeat partner. I read an article either last year or the year before, and he and the Chargers aren't fulfilling the deal he made with Kroenke basically begging him to share their stadium. Can't sell tickets for individual games, can't sell boxes and season tickets either because he moved them so far from a dedicated fan base. This cuts into what he's to pay Kroenke plus I think he's short on other payments as well.

Article made him look like a real loser on top of what was already seen during the San Diego debacle. He seems to be either a cheap slimeball or a "team poor" owner.

The league should force this guy to sell due to financial reasons. The other owners aren't going to do it though because they fear it sets precedent for one of them in the future.
 
