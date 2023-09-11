SoFi Stadium and the Chargers

A little off topic, but I was at SoFi yesterday. Everyone says what a wonderful stadium it is. I did not agree. I found the stadium visually stunning but it is too big, far too hot (the translucent roof lets the heat in an traps it; there is not enough breeze. Hard Rock is much better in this regard). The queues for concessions are great when it is empty, but at half time they were worse than almost anywhere I have been. The video screen is 'low' and interferes with the atmosphere - from the upper deck I can't see the fans on the other side of the stadium. As usual with modern stadia, fans are out of their seats and on the concourses all through the game. Overall, I much prefer Hard Rock. SoFi is a vanity project.



But the thing most shocking is the state of the Chargers 'franchise'. They had no fireworks, fog or anything when they came on the field. No flag for the anthem. No cheerleaders. No cool lighting effects. No real half time entertainment. Nothing really to watch in the breaks except crap competitions on the video screen. Basically, they hardly bothered to put on a show. Oh, and not many fans.



Opening day, a playoff team and yet the stadium was nowhere near capacity and probably 40% of the fans were supporting the Fins. The Chargers fans that were there were not particularly passionate - nothing like our fans. But that is because most are new and have no little history with the team.



If the game was in San Diego, it would have been sold out, with a passionate fan base and great atmosphere. Instead the Chargers gave the impression of being every bit squatters in someone else's nice home and they couldn't afford nice things of their own.



Moving the team from San Diego shows everything that is wrong about the NFL. A bit like building soulless ego trips like SoFi!