'Soft': Cold weather affected Dolphins, LB Jordyn Brooks says

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- At least one Miami Dolphins player believed the team allowed the cold temperatures to dictate its performance in Thursday's 30-17 loss to the Green Bay Packers.

According to NFL Next Gen Stats, the Dolphins missed 20 tackles in the loss, which directly led to 132 additional yards for the Packers. Linebacker Jordyn Brooks bluntly said he thought the mid-20-degree temperatures played a role.

"I thought we were soft," Brooks said after the game. "Simple as that, I thought we were soft today. I don't know if guys was too cold. ... I don't know what it was. I feel like the elements played a part in how we played as a group, and that was the result that we got."

'Soft': Dolphins LB says weather affected team

Miami Dolphins LB Jordyn Brooks said the team was "soft" playing in the cold weather and he believed the team allowed the cold temperatures to dictate its performance in Thursday's 30-17 loss to the Green Bay Packers.
They need to start practicing in the cold before cold games. Fly up early or whatever.
 
SF Dolphin Fan said:
Now even the players are saying that.

The last thing you want your football team to be is soft.
Click to expand...
Starts with the HC. McDaniel just isn't a NFL HC. He is a pal to the guys, not there boss. Guys just going through the motions because zero accountability. Guys don't like to hit, because they play flag football all week in practice.
 
dan the fin said:
Starts with the HC. McDaniel just isn't a NFL HC. He is a pal to the guys, not there boss. Guys just going through the motions because zero accountability. Guys don't like to hit, because they play flag football all week in practice.
Click to expand...
And sometimes, they don’t even bother practicing.

Yep, soft.
 
ForksPhin said:
And sometimes, they don’t even bother practicing.

Yep, soft.
Click to expand...
Yep. This team is just never ready to start out. One thing goes wrong and McDaniel melts. The team demeanor takes on their HC. Team laughing and joking after mistakes on the sideline. He wants to be one of the guys, not the HC. Go back to that stupid trash talking/trolling of Crosby when he jumped offside, WTF McDaniel, you can talk smack when your on the damn field making plays.
 
dan the fin said:
Yep. This team is just never ready to start out. One thing goes wrong and McDaniel melts. The team demeanor takes on their HC. Team laughing and joking after mistakes on the sideline. He wants to be one of the guys, not the HC. Go back to that stupid trash talking/trolling of Crosby when he jumped offside, WTF McDaniel, you can talk smack when your on the damn field making plays.
Click to expand...
We’ve painted ourselves into a corner with McDaniel. He has created a laid back, country club environment. Minimal consequences for poor play. Veteran rest, walk throughs.

Once that is created, it’s difficult to change without changing the coach. McDaniel suddenly turning into a hardass will be bought by exactly no one.
 
ForksPhin said:
We’ve painted ourselves into a corner with McDaniel. He has created a laid back, country club environment. Minimal consequences for poor play. Veteran rest, walk throughs.

Once that is created, it’s difficult to change without changing the coach. McDaniel suddenly turning into a hardass will be bought by exactly no one.
Click to expand...
All true but honestly we’ve been soft for a long time, way before McDaniel. Can’t remember the last time we had a team that could line up and punch another team in the mouth
 
