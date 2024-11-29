'Soft': Cold weather affected Dolphins, LB Jordyn Brooks says

mekadave
OL Watcher
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Aug 30, 2021
- Messages
- 2,768
- Reaction score
- 6,312
- Location
- Houston
GREEN BAY, Wis. -- At least one Miami Dolphins player believed the team allowed the cold temperatures to dictate its performance in Thursday's 30-17 loss to the Green Bay Packers.
According to NFL Next Gen Stats, the Dolphins missed 20 tackles in the loss, which directly led to 132 additional yards for the Packers. Linebacker Jordyn Brooks bluntly said he thought the mid-20-degree temperatures played a role.
"I thought we were soft," Brooks said after the game. "Simple as that, I thought we were soft today. I don't know if guys was too cold. ... I don't know what it was. I feel like the elements played a part in how we played as a group, and that was the result that we got."
According to NFL Next Gen Stats, the Dolphins missed 20 tackles in the loss, which directly led to 132 additional yards for the Packers. Linebacker Jordyn Brooks bluntly said he thought the mid-20-degree temperatures played a role.
"I thought we were soft," Brooks said after the game. "Simple as that, I thought we were soft today. I don't know if guys was too cold. ... I don't know what it was. I feel like the elements played a part in how we played as a group, and that was the result that we got."
'Soft': Dolphins LB says weather affected team
Miami Dolphins LB Jordyn Brooks said the team was "soft" playing in the cold weather and he believed the team allowed the cold temperatures to dictate its performance in Thursday's 30-17 loss to the Green Bay Packers.
www.espn.com