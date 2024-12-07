SOFT (REALITY megathread)

MrChadRico
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Aug 18, 2018
- Messages
- 10,331
- Reaction score
- 23,717
- Age
- 40
- Location
- Kansas
I'd sooner you post your own words rather than spewing other peoples'. If I wanted to know what they think, I’d go there.
You really don't want this......trust me!
Yep! A complete house cleaning is what is needed!there's no doubt the culture needs to change but it won’t change unless we bring people from the outside to be in charge.....keep the same people in charge and you can expect the same results
I might argue that any player that blames his shitty performance or the shitty performance of teammates on the fact that the head coach looked cold is the definition of mentally soft. Might as well say "We missed 20+ tackles and made key mental errors and penalties because the coach looked cold."