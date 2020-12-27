Soloman needs to hurry back, flowers is awful

2 of the sacks on tua were due to flowers, and thank god for the facemask at the end but that was flowers guy too. if he isnt 100% he shouldnt play. he is average when he is 100%.
he was our best lineman all season until the Denver game, now he’s below average. Remarkable how much he has fallen off.
This, 100%. Stunts and twists have been our kryptonite.Man we cant block a stunt to save our lives
Flowers was signed in the off season because we had the money to sign players. Last years roster was below average. Is flowers an all pro? Nope but he's better then wat we had last season. That doesn't mean we can't upgrade.
ive thought that kindley has been our best lineman. flowers has been average at best
funny how all the stunts stop when fitz is in. same thing happened in the den game
Defenses don't seem to blitz Fitz nearly as much. Think a vet like him will find the open check down 99% of the time on blitzes where Tua has struggled.
This! Agree!
I wonder if he is playing with some kind of physical limitation we haven't heard about.