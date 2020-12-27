 Soloman needs to hurry back, flowers is awful | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Soloman needs to hurry back, flowers is awful

WCUPUNK

WCUPUNK

Club Member
Joined
May 22, 2017
Messages
869
Reaction score
2,067
Age
36
Location
Charlotte, NC
sinPHIN said:
2 of the sacks on tua were due to flowers, and thank god for the facemask at the end but that was flowers guy too. if he isnt 100% he shouldnt play. he is average when he is 100%.
Click to expand...

he was our best lineman all season until the Denver game, now he’s below average. Remarkable how much he has fallen off.
 
Ray R

Ray R

Club Member
Joined
May 19, 2017
Messages
3,019
Reaction score
4,392
Age
74
Location
High Point, NC
WCUPUNK said:
he was our best lineman all season until the Denver game, now he’s below average. Remarkable how much he has fallen off.
Click to expand...

YES.

I wonder if he is playing with some kind of physical limitation we haven't heard about.
 
goonies

goonies

Second String
Joined
Jul 31, 2010
Messages
1,596
Reaction score
228
Location
Miami,FL
WCUPUNK said:
he was our best lineman all season until the Denver game, now he’s below average. Remarkable how much he has fallen off.
Click to expand...
Flowers was signed in the off season because we had the money to sign players. Last years roster was below average. Is flowers an all pro? Nope but he’s better then wat we had last season. That doesn’t mean we can’t upgrade.
 
T

ThePeopleShow13

Active Roster
Joined
Apr 27, 2019
Messages
965
Reaction score
1,997
Age
31
Location
New York
TBH all of our guys have gotten burnt by stunts and twists all year. I’m not sure if the issue is the blocking assignments Karras calls out or just a lack of communication and guys failing to adjust.
 
sinPHIN

sinPHIN

Starter
Joined
Mar 21, 2007
Messages
8,295
Reaction score
1,199
WCUPUNK said:
he was our best lineman all season until the Denver game, now he’s below average. Remarkable how much he has fallen off.
Click to expand...
ive thought that kindley has been our best lineman. flowers has been average at best
 
The Goodz

The Goodz

Crunked DolFan
Joined
Aug 3, 2005
Messages
29
Reaction score
2
Its not Flowers its a combination of the scheme and Tua holding on to long. We could just give credit to the Defense. Fins will be better next week with something to play for.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom