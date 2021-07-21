 Solomon Kindley on The Jim Rome Show | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Solomon Kindley on The Jim Rome Show

DolphinsTalk

DolphinsTalk

Club Member
Joined
Apr 4, 2021
Messages
73
Reaction score
190
Age
44
Location
Miami, FL
Good interview with a lot of good information from the big guy

dolphinstalk.com

Jim Rome Show: Solomon Kindley on Building on Last Season - Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins offensive linemen Solomon Kindley was on the Jim Rome Show Monday afternoon to talk about building on the success of last season with the Miami Dolphins and how he personally wants to play better in 2021 and grow from his rookie season.
dolphinstalk.com dolphinstalk.com
 
foozool13

foozool13

#12 #13 #23 #29 #54 #99
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jul 3, 2005
Messages
6,300
Reaction score
2,115
Location
Los Angeles, CA
Anyone care to post a summary for those with 2 toddlers at home lol
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom