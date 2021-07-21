Solomon Kindley on The Jim Rome Show

DolphinsTalk
Club Member
- Joined
- Apr 4, 2021
- Messages
- 73
- Reaction score
- 190
- Age
- 44
- Location
- Miami, FL
Good interview with a lot of good information from the big guy
Jim Rome Show: Solomon Kindley on Building on Last Season - Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins offensive linemen Solomon Kindley was on the Jim Rome Show Monday afternoon to talk about building on the success of last season with the Miami Dolphins and how he personally wants to play better in 2021 and grow from his rookie season.
dolphinstalk.com