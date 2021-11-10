Solomon Kindley

I don't know what the hell he did to piss off this coaching staff, but at this point I have no faith in this staff to make good personnel decisions, and there is NO WAY he'd be worse than Jackson at LG. Austin Jackson is a big fat bust, and he has no business being an NFL starter. He was just an awful pick by an incompetent front office.



Kindley should be the starter at LG, Greg Little should get a shot at LT, Eichenberg should go back to RT where he doesn't have to handle the more elite rushers, and we seem to be pretty good at C and RG right now with what we have there.



If we shake up the o line this way, I think it might beat some nice results... Could it really be much worse than what we're doing now? I highly doubt it.

LT - Little

LG - Kindley

C - Dieter /Mancz/ Rieter

RG - Hunt

RT - Eichenberg