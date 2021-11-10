 Solomon Kindley | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Solomon Kindley

insomnia411

insomnia411

The world is yours
Joined
Feb 6, 2006
Messages
4,107
Reaction score
289
Location
LI, NY
I don't know what the hell he did to piss off this coaching staff, but at this point I have no faith in this staff to make good personnel decisions, and there is NO WAY he'd be worse than Jackson at LG. Austin Jackson is a big fat bust, and he has no business being an NFL starter. He was just an awful pick by an incompetent front office.

Kindley should be the starter at LG, Greg Little should get a shot at LT, Eichenberg should go back to RT where he doesn't have to handle the more elite rushers, and we seem to be pretty good at C and RG right now with what we have there.

If we shake up the o line this way, I think it might beat some nice results... Could it really be much worse than what we're doing now? I highly doubt it.
LT - Little
LG - Kindley
C - Dieter /Mancz/ Rieter
RG - Hunt
RT - Eichenberg
 
artdnj

artdnj

Time is Now
Club Member
Joined
Dec 26, 2004
Messages
7,509
Reaction score
5,603
Location
Garden State
To be honest with you I don’t know what we have in these guys. They may be big time busts or goats and we’ll never know until we get a solid line coach. Flo should be fired for the simple reason of poor coaching talent acquisition.
 
biggrouper

biggrouper

Scout Team
Club Member
Joined
Aug 24, 2005
Messages
1,024
Reaction score
1,187
Age
46
Location
Nassau, Bahamas
artdnj said:
To be honest with you I don’t know what we have in these guys. They may be big time busts or goats and we’ll never know until we get a solid line coach. Flo should be fired for the simple reason of poor coaching talent acquisition.
Click to expand...
THIS!

Biggest bust on this team right now is Our rookie OLINE coach...
 
DPhinz_DPhinz

DPhinz_DPhinz

I cash reality checks....
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Nov 24, 2016
Messages
7,750
Reaction score
5,580
insomnia411 said:
I don't know what the hell he did to piss off this coaching staff, but at this point I have no faith in this staff to make good personnel decisions, and there is NO WAY he'd be worse than Jackson at LG. Austin Jackson is a big fat bust, and he has no business being an NFL starter. He was just an awful pick by an incompetent front office.

Kindley should be the starter at LG, Greg Little should get a shot at LT, Eichenberg should go back to RT where he doesn't have to handle the more elite rushers, and we seem to be pretty good at C and RG right now with what we have there.

If we shake up the o line this way, I think it might beat some nice results... Could it really be much worse than what we're doing now? I highly doubt it.
LT - Little
LG - Kindley
C - Dieter /Mancz/ Rieter
RG - Hunt
RT - Eichenberg
Click to expand...
LT - Little
LG - Kindley
C - Dieter
RG - Boehm
RT - Hunt

Run the ball...!
 
In Flores We Trust

In Flores We Trust

Club Member
Joined
Oct 24, 2010
Messages
1,030
Reaction score
2,511
He’s still on the team?

Seriously though, it’s as if they play favorites despite the abysmal results. Eich has been awful at LT, but they keep him there. He should be moved to RT where he said he was more comfortable. For whatever reason they keep Jesse Davis at RT.

They’ve given no attention to Little and Kindley and are playing the THREE worst rated Offensive linemen in the NFL with little to no meaningful adjustments.
 
T

tommyp

Second String
Joined
Dec 12, 2010
Messages
1,446
Reaction score
887
insomnia411 said:
I don't know what the hell he did to piss off this coaching staff, but at this point I have no faith in this staff to make good personnel decisions, and there is NO WAY he'd be worse than Jackson at LG. Austin Jackson is a big fat bust, and he has no business being an NFL starter. He was just an awful pick by an incompetent front office.

Kindley should be the starter at LG, Greg Little should get a shot at LT, Eichenberg should go back to RT where he doesn't have to handle the more elite rushers, and we seem to be pretty good at C and RG right now with what we have there.

If we shake up the o line this way, I think it might beat some nice results... Could it really be much worse than what we're doing now? I highly doubt it.
LT - Little
LG - Kindley
C - Dieter /Mancz/ Rieter
RG - Hunt
RT - Eichenbe
Click to expand...
i don't know why but kindley reminds me of billy turner
i could see us getting rid of kindley and watching him blossom somewhere else... our oline coaching must suck
 
fansinceGWilson

fansinceGWilson

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 14, 2016
Messages
9,739
Reaction score
9,837
insomnia411 said:
I don't know what the hell he did to piss off this coaching staff, but at this point I have no faith in this staff to make good personnel decisions, and there is NO WAY he'd be worse than Jackson at LG. Austin Jackson is a big fat bust, and he has no business being an NFL starter. He was just an awful pick by an incompetent front office.

Kindley should be the starter at LG, Greg Little should get a shot at LT, Eichenberg should go back to RT where he doesn't have to handle the more elite rushers, and we seem to be pretty good at C and RG right now with what we have there.

If we shake up the o line this way, I think it might beat some nice results... Could it really be much worse than what we're doing now? I highly doubt it.
LT - Little
LG - Kindley
C - Dieter /Mancz/ Rieter
RG - Hunt
RT - Eichenberg
Click to expand...

Didn't Kindley come to camp overweight and out of shape, with Flo saying something like he didn't show commitment to getting better? If that's the reason Kindley is sitting, it reminds me of Gase(?) . . . Gesicki won't get snaps til he learns to block
 
Michigan Mike

Michigan Mike

Club Member
Joined
Jun 30, 2004
Messages
1,039
Reaction score
1,268
Location
Saranac, Michigan
I agree with a couple of previous replies about the lack of coaching to develop these players. Name one player that has developed under Flores in the three years he has been with the team. Just one. With the revolving door in the coaches offices, it is no wonder that the development has suffered. Flores is another failure from the Belichick coaching tree. There is a very slim statistical probability that the team would miss on almost every draft pick and free agent signing.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom