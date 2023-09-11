 Some Austin Jackson reps from yesterdays game | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Some Austin Jackson reps from yesterdays game

First thing I noticed was him using his right arm to knock Bosa's hands down. I assume that's what the coaches worked on with him. Not being an OL expert, I can't recall if he was as active doing that in prior years. But would have to say that this is new.
 
zucca said:
First thing I noticed was him using his right arm to knock Bosa's hands down. I assume that's what the coaches worked on with him. Not being an OL expert, I can't recall if he was as active doing that in prior years. But would have to say that this is new.
His hand usage and footwork were both noticable improvements. So often he has been leaning/off balance in the past.
 
