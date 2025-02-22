Some bargain Free Agents

Grier will restructure some contracts and open up some cap space but we still have to make modest signings considering how many needs we have to address in Free Agency.



OG - Brandon Scherff - PFF ranks Overall 53/135 - Pass Blocking 19/135 - Run Blocking 96/135 He is 33 turns 34 in Dec and started all 17 games in 2024. Walterfootball ranks him as #11 FA OG. For reference they ranked Liam #24 Jones #25 Wynn #26.



S - Julian Blackmon - PFF ranks Overall 48/170 - Coverage 23/170 - Run Defense 147/170 He is 27 and started 16 games in 2024. Due to his great coverage and poor tackling he would be our FS. We could then draft a SS which we can get later in the draft. Maybe Mukuba in Round 3 or Ransom in Round 4. Walterfootball ranks him as #6 FA S. For reference they ranked Holland #2 which is a joke and Poyer #16.



DB - Kristian Fulton - PFF ranks Overall 40/223 - Coverage 62/223 - Run Defense 22/223 He is 27 and played in 15 games in 2024. Walterfootball ranks him as #14 FA DB. For reference they ranked Fuller #11 but he is 30 and in decline. We should also draft a DB.



LB - Tyrel Dodson - PFF ranks Overall 74/189 - Coverage 5/189 - Run Defense 172/189 He is 27. Walterfootball ranks him as #22 FA LB. His pass coverage is a good asset to have. With his weak run defense we should draft a good Run stopping LB.



QB - Jimmy Garoppolo - PFF ranks Overall 37/75 - Passing 31/75 - Rushing 66/75 He is 33. Walterfootball ranks him as #24 FA QB. He has experience with McDaniel and he won't cost much.