Some big performances today: Stroud separating, under classroom stepping up.

CJ Stroud looking more and more like the No.1 pick in the draft. Buckeyes put up 77 today and he had 5 TD passes. Marvin Harrison Jr. looking like a 2024 first round WR.

The Georgia TE Brock Bowers had a monster game. 3 TDs including the rarely seen TE reverse to go along with two receptions. What a beast he is. So you in 2024 as well Brock.

Orange Gadsden Jr. with the game winner for Syracuse.

And a shoutout to my fellow Governor Mifflin High School Alum and 2021 national player of the year, Penn Stte RB Nick Singleton. He’s off too a strong start and a possible Heisman candidate in the future.

I am gonna watch the USC game as soon as my wife goes to bed.

What did you guys see today?
 
Tried to tell y’all about OGjr - and he’s only a sophomore.

Hope you enjoyed reviewing that game as much as I did. One of the things that really caught my eye in that game was watching the Kydren Jenkins kid I was telling you about. They had him running with Sean Tucker on wheel routes down the field and he had him covered. Even swatted away a ball. That’s a 270 pound DE.


Anton Harrison looks very good to me. He understands how to bring his feet and come to balance when he blocks. I watched him on several RPO’s block 3 defenders on the same play. He threw the DE outta the club, climbed to the second level and intercepted the linebacker pancaking him, then got to the perimeter and drove the DB clean over to the sidelines with his coaches. Just a monster that can MOVE.


I’m going to say this about the QB’s - it doesn’t matter if Stroud throws 150 touchdowns this season, or Anthony Richardson throws 150 interceptions.

I’m telling you the two Underclassman QB’s with the most NFL potential are Tanner McKee and Anthony Richardson.

I’m just putting it out there.
 
Not saying Stroud is going to be an NFL star but he’s made some of the best throws I’ve ever seen at the collegiate level.

Levis continues to let me down at Kentucky. I had high hopes. I just love his aggression and intangibles.

JJ McCarthy is impressing me although the schedule has been soft.

The freshman QB from Penn State , Drew Allar? I think he’s going to be the next mega hyped QB and I think he’ll live up to it. Talk about a Josh Allen clone.

Another takeaway from this weekend: I’m absolutely shocked how good Cade Stover has become at TE. Played LB in the Rose Bowl. War Daddy.
 
Pachyderm_Wave said:
Tried to tell y’all about OGjr - and he’s only a sophomore.

Hope you enjoyed reviewing that game as much as I did. One of the things that really caught my eye in that game was watching the Kydren Jenkins kid I was telling you about. They had him running with Sean Tucker on wheel routes down the field and he had him covered. Even swatted away a ball. That’s a 270 pound DE.


Anton Harrison looks very good to me. He understands how to bring his feet and come to balance when he blocks. I watched him on several RPO’s block 3 defenders on the same play. He threw the DE outta the club, climbed to the second level and intercepted the linebacker pancaking him, then got to the perimeter and drove the DB clean over to the sidelines with his coaches. Just a monster that can MOVE.


I’m going to say this about the QB’s - it doesn’t matter if Stroud throws 150 touchdowns this season, or Anthony Richardson throws 150 interceptions.

I’m telling you the two Underclassman QB’s with the most NFL potential are Tanner McKee and Anthony Richardson.

I’m just putting it out there.
Click to expand...

Richardson is a HOF talent athletically. The problem is he can't hit the broad side of a barn sometimes. I don't share the enthusiasm about him as an NFL QB. He's probably a round 2 or 3 pick in my book. Above that is reaching.
 
I checked out the Cuse game to see Gadsden after Pach mentioned him earlier.

Not as big as his Dad but faster and quicker, he looked legit to me.

Papa had as good a set of hands as anyone ever.
 
Richardson is going to need to improve tremendously to meet his athletic potential.

Right now his passing his just awful, he misses guys every which way.
 
I watched a bit of the UGA game and Broderick Jones looks like they built a LT in a lab.

And Bowers is getting better, which is hard to imagine.Kyle Pitts is not going to get to keep his Greatest TE Prospect Ever! Plaque for very long.

That team is so loaded it is silly.

They should just play Bama every week, no else is going to even interest them.
 
Stroud still has strides he needs to make in the intermediate passing game to me. He just ain’t quite there.

That weakness is going to show up anytime he has to face real pass rush pressure. Which he hasn’t yet. He has great protection on virtually every throw.

But he will face it in the NFL.
 
From small schools I like Grayson McCall. He can throw accurately. Reminds me of Tua. Kid from Kansas, Jalon Daniels is a playmaker and can throw and put zip on the ball, and is having a great season. At 6-0 he is undersized tho. I like Dorian Thompson Robinson the best so far, when it comes to overall performance, NFL size and arm. I am not overly impressed by CJ Stroud, but he is having a good season.
 
