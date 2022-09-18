Some big performances today: Stroud separating, under classroom stepping up.

Tried to tell y’all about OGjr - and he’s only a sophomore.



Hope you enjoyed reviewing that game as much as I did. One of the things that really caught my eye in that game was watching the Kydren Jenkins kid I was telling you about. They had him running with Sean Tucker on wheel routes down the field and he had him covered. Even swatted away a ball. That’s a 270 pound DE.





Anton Harrison looks very good to me. He understands how to bring his feet and come to balance when he blocks. I watched him on several RPO’s block 3 defenders on the same play. He threw the DE outta the club, climbed to the second level and intercepted the linebacker pancaking him, then got to the perimeter and drove the DB clean over to the sidelines with his coaches. Just a monster that can MOVE.





I’m going to say this about the QB’s - it doesn’t matter if Stroud throws 150 touchdowns this season, or Anthony Richardson throws 150 interceptions.



I’m telling you the two Underclassman QB’s with the most NFL potential are Tanner McKee and Anthony Richardson.



I’m just putting it out there.