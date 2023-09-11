Some Concerns and Non-concerns I had going into the season

My main concerns going into this season:



1) We didn't have that true NT that Fangio's D calls for. Fangio's defense invites the run, but it has to be able to stop the run with the light box. I don't believe Davis is stout enough to anchor the middle. It could be the height, the consistency of effort, whatever. I just don't think he's good enough in that role. He was displaced a ton against the Chargers. Now the Chargers have a very good OL, but he was a clear deficiency for us. We adjusted by bringing Van Ginkel into the middle, but it was hit or miss. I'm really hoping Pili makes a jump or we find some one in FA. Hicks is still out there. We may have been waiting for week 1 to pass so the contract isn't guaranteed. This wasn't a case of the players not knowing the system or needing a few games to get up to speed. This is a personnel deficiency that we may not have an in-house solution for.



2) We didn't bring home any of the premium RBs we targeted. If we're going to be a balanced offense, we have to have a run game that defenses respect. As much as I like Mostert and have high hopes for Achane, nobody goes into the game against us thinking they have to stop them. This is an area where our personnel is below average. Tua is incredible. He's a QB that can win even when the D knows he has to pass. But there will be games where he's off. There will be games where the timing isn't there and Hill/Waddle aren't getting to their spots. We will have games where we need the run game to produce. This is a personnel deficiency that we may not have an in-house solution for.



3) STs. We only punted once, but it wasn't a good one. Our offense is so good that we may punt far less than average, but it's still feels like another position where we are below average. Sanders missed a kick that could have cost us the game. His kick offs were great, which is good b/c in the preseason our kick coverage looked spotty. I don't see kicker as position we'll look to upgrade during this season. But I worry that STs will cost us a game this year.



Some Non-concerns I had that many others were freaking out about:



1) OL. My feeling was that we had three OL that were very good (Armstead, Williams, Hunt) and that we just needed the other two starting positions to get to average. We also needed to improve our depth. I felt confident that AJ and Wynn (and even Eich) could be at least average. The loser of the Wynn/Eich position battle would upgrade our interior depth. I also thought Lamm had showed that our T depth was greatly improved. Part of it is scheme related and part is Tua related. We get the ball out so quick on such a large percentage of our plays that the outside pass rush is often negated. I was not among those fearing that Bosa and Mack would disrupt our game. I thought it was much more likely they'd be non-factors.



2) Tua injury. I believe he has done everything reasonably possible to prepare himself for the season. I see the biggest factor as him playing smart. I want to see the ball out of his hands quickly and when it's not there, throw it away or just go down. I felt it was likely that the lesson had been emphasized enough to counter his naturally aggressive tendencies. We saw some examples where that was evident against the Chargers. The slide and the failed screen where he threw the ball into the ground about three feet in front of him come to mind.



3) McD. I was not worried that we wouldn't get better at getting plays in or that McD wouldn't be better at game management in general. He will never be perfect and no coach is, but I think it's obvious that he's a very good coach.