Some Curious Comments From Mostert About McDaniel

Could be Mostert is now bitter because he lost almost all of his playing time.



Could be, Mostert, who is a veteran leader, and who has been around a long time and knows what it takes to win, is reflecting the general view of the locker term. Personally I always perceived Mostert as a mature vet, who does the right things, and was respected by those around him.



If you really like the head coach, this is an easy question to answer. One simply says something like "he is a great coach and it would be a shame if it happened." When you don't like the coach, this is what you do. You give an evasive non-answer, which is smart.



Is Mostert bitter or is he reflective of the general feeling of the locker room? I suspect a little bit of both. Accommodating players and running the thing like summer camp does not make every player happy. Some guys want to win, and prefer a more competitive and more hard nosed environment. Other guys prefer summer camp, but you don't win with those guys.



I am open to either possibility. All I know is that answer was decidedly not a strong endorsement of McDaniel. The question remains is this issue now pervasive in the locker room. It is not good when the players (especially the veteran team leaders), lose faith in the coach, if that is what has happened:



Listening to God Bless Football podcast. Raheem Mostert is a guest and was asked how he thinks the players would have responded had McDaniel been fired. He response is telling: “I don’t know. I don’t know if guys would have been happy, sad or in between.”