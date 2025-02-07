 Some Curious Comments From Mostert About McDaniel | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Some Curious Comments From Mostert About McDaniel

phinsforlife

phinsforlife

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Dec 4, 2022
Messages
4,263
Reaction score
7,847
Age
48
Location
san diego
Could be Mostert is now bitter because he lost almost all of his playing time.

Could be, Mostert, who is a veteran leader, and who has been around a long time and knows what it takes to win, is reflecting the general view of the locker term. Personally I always perceived Mostert as a mature vet, who does the right things, and was respected by those around him.

If you really like the head coach, this is an easy question to answer. One simply says something like "he is a great coach and it would be a shame if it happened." When you don't like the coach, this is what you do. You give an evasive non-answer, which is smart.

Is Mostert bitter or is he reflective of the general feeling of the locker room? I suspect a little bit of both. Accommodating players and running the thing like summer camp does not make every player happy. Some guys want to win, and prefer a more competitive and more hard nosed environment. Other guys prefer summer camp, but you don't win with those guys.

I am open to either possibility. All I know is that answer was decidedly not a strong endorsement of McDaniel. The question remains is this issue now pervasive in the locker room. It is not good when the players (especially the veteran team leaders), lose faith in the coach, if that is what has happened:

Listening to God Bless Football podcast. Raheem Mostert is a guest and was asked how he thinks the players would have responded had McDaniel been fired. He response is telling: “I don’t know. I don’t know if guys would have been happy, sad or in between.”
 
Last edited:
Good, don’t want him back. He sucked. Rather wright get carries.
 
Travis34 said:
If Mostert didnt like McDaniel, why did he resign here??
Click to expand...
I am not sure what you mean with this comment.
He resigned in 2024 after having an awesome 2023. He would have loved McDaniel at that point based on what happened in 2023.
Also players sign with teams for a variety of reasons - best deal including the impact of taxes or they just want to be here (Mostert is from here and his family is here).

At any rate, if your view is Mostert re-signed here because he liked McDaniel when he decided to re-sign here, I would agree that might have been part of it.

However, if he liked McDaniel a lot then, he clearly does not like McDaniel a lot now, based on his answer to the question.

Which brings us back to my question - what changed? Either Mostert is bitter over lost playing time OR he now thinks McDaniel is not that good of a coach.

I am open to either possibility. All I know is that answer was decidedly not a strong endorsement of McDaniel. And the question remains is this issue now pervasive in the locker room. It is not good when the players (especially the veteran team leaders), lose faith in the coach.
 
What a non story
 
MARINO1384 said:
Good, don’t want him back. He sucked. Rather wright get carries.
Click to expand...

That cost us big time last year and I was begging for it after week 1. I’m not going to crush the guy for some fumbles as that’s part of the game and he’s played well during his Miami tenure. But it’s time for him to disappear.
 
The only person that owes mcdumbass any kind of loyalty is Tua since he pushed for Tua to get paid. Everyone else don't owe him **** and honestly, shouldn't like him. He's not innovative, he's not creative, he doesn't adjust, he can't get the plays in on time, he has horrible clock management and he doesn't know how to challenge the damn calls.

I'm willing to bet the players know more about how to adjust playcalling depending on what they see more than mcdumbass does. If I was a player on the Miami Dolphins, I would despise mcdumbass
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom