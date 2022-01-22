 Some Free Agents to consider....PFF's top 100. A lot of these guys are playing this weekend. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Some Free Agents to consider....PFF's top 100. A lot of these guys are playing this weekend.

We all know the names of the top 20 FA's but we may not end up signing any of those stars and instead looking for "filler" type FA's. Injuries to Michael Gallup and Chris Godwin make the WR market very scary.

Top 100 FA's and projected salaries.

When/If we miss on the big names at the top, here are some quality roster fillers for us.



12. C RYAN JENSEN, TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

Contract Projection: Three years, $30 million ($10M per year, $15 million total guaranteed)

16. CB CARLTON DAVIS, TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

Contract Projection: Franchise tag (boooooo). Once Godwin got hurt, it appeared this was going to be the case for Davis. They will let Jensen and Godwin walk before losing a young CB.

20. CB DARIOUS WILLIAMS, LOS ANGELES RAMS

Contract Projection: Three years, $40M ($13.33M per year, $22.5 million total guaranteed)

26. G LAKEN TOMLINSON, SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

Contract Projection: Three years, $27 million ($9M per year, $16.5 million total guaranteed)

27. LB DE'VONDRE CAMPBELL, GREEN BAY PACKERS

Contract Projection: Two years, $13 million ($6.5M per year, $8 million total guaranteed)

31. EDGE HAASON REDDICK, CAROLINA PANTHERS

Contract Projection: Three years, $35 million ($11.67M per year, $18 million total guaranteed)

51. WR D.J. CHARK JR., JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

Contract Projection: Three years, $40 million ($13.33M per year, $22.5 million total guaranteed)

59. HB/WR CORDARRELLE PATTERSON, ATLANTA FALCONS

Contract Projection: Two years, $12 million ($6M per year, $8.25M total guaranteed)
 
if we do hire McDaniel, I could see him really trying to push to get Cordarrelle. He definitely lost steam towards the end of the season, but I could definitely see him in a hybrid role for us next year.
 
Exactly! Our CB Room is set for the future seriously. Howard, Jones, Needham (re-signing him no doubt), Coleman, Williams, Campbell, and Igbinoghene (trade him or see if he can get better by placing him on PS). To me, he is a bust.
 
Because we only have one good one.

Can’t play the Jets every week.

Byron Jones couldn’t be more overrated.

It never ceases to amaze me how much better Dolphins player are in the off season than during the season.

We are 4-13 with Xavien Howard.
 
Campbell is interesting. I think he'd be a great addition.

Miami needs at least one offensive tackle. Jensen works at center if you don't think Deiter is serviceable.

I like Tomlinson, but Miami has a lot of guard possibilities.
 
Coleman? igbinoghene?

Lol.
 
Howard supposedly wants to rip up his contract, and get even more money. If that is true, and he wants 20+ mil per year, we could well trade him, and pick up someone a little cheaper and younger.
 
I definitely don’t think Dieter is serviceable, plus I’m aiming for higher than serviceable from the second most important IL position.
 
I'd draft/trade for WRs, or sign someone cheap w/ upside. I wouldn't spend a lot of money there.
 
We will be bargain hunting as usual.

I would love jansen tho… he has that toughness this OL needs. Dont agree too much with CB’s especially at that price range.

I will keep my eyes on some of these players, Reddick and Cambell for sure. Big area of need.
 
I'm really hoping we move on from Byron Jones.

I don't really care if you're really good in coverage, players in the secondary who can't play the ball at all just aren't worth very much money.

The only secondary position I'd give up ball skills at is slot corner.
 
