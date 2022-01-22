Some Free Agents to consider....PFF's top 100. A lot of these guys are playing this weekend.

Contract Projection: Three years, $30 million ($10M per year, $15 million total guaranteed) ​

We all know the names of the top 20 FA's but we may not end up signing any of those stars and instead looking for "filler" type FA's. Injuries to Michael Gallup and Chris Godwin make the WR market very scary.When/If we miss on the big names at the top, here are some quality roster fillers for us.Franchise tag (boooooo). Once Godwin got hurt, it appeared this was going to be the case for Davis. They will let Jensen and Godwin walk before losing a young CB.Three years, $40 million ($13.33M per year, $22.5 million total guaranteed)