Some Good News After Thursday Night Game

We can now afford to go 15-2 and still play the AFC Championship in Miami as long as we go undefeated in Germany. Obviously I expect to knock the 72 team off their high horse and run the table, but if something goes wrong along the way, we can still play the playoffs right here with 2 "Ls" as long as we take care of business across the pond.
20-0 SUPERBOWL CHAMPS BABY !!!!!
