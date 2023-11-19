Some interesting ideas for Mike McDaniel to consider in 3rd/4th & 1 situations

Mike McDaniel
Active Roster
- Joined
- Oct 19, 2004
- Messages
- 1,107
- Reaction score
- 3,505
- Location
- Tampa FL
· run the ball
· don't do stupid ****
· run the ball
Any other ideas?
· don't do stupid ****
· run the ball
Any other ideas?
Throw past the line of scrimmage.· run the ball
· don't do stupid ****
· run the ball
Any other ideas?
Unfortunately we can't do any of those things when we have the worst two Guards in football. The offense will only start to click again when Eich and Cotton are both permanently back on the bench.· run the ball
· don't do stupid ****
· run the ball
Any other ideas?
I know, right? The majority of plays where they throw behind the line of scrimmage end up with a minimal gain or a loss of yards.Throw past the line of scrimmage.
Im not sure when exactly, we fell in love with those screen passes. Several weeks ago though.I know, right? The majority of plays where they throw behind the line of scrimmage end up with a minimal gain or a loss of yards.