Some interesting ideas for Mike McDaniel to consider in 3rd/4th & 1 situations

There was a few plays where Tua didnt see the open receiver....of course he may have not had enough time.
 
Take a 5 yard penalty, better chance at converting 3rd/4th and 6.

I’m also open to the double-reverse flee-flicker.
 
well, they'll have to figure it out in this second part of the schedule because the offense gets into a lot of 3rd downs.
 
Tush push with Moestert under center.
It will be outlawed next year might as well take advantange now. That throw to Hill on 4th and 1 was the same dumb play from the KC game that lost it. Too risky.
 
Draft a tight end.
Draft a guard and true center.
Use your curiously high paid fullback/h-back to gain an inch when everyone knows it’s going to him.
 
Mike McDaniel said:
· run the ball
· don't do stupid ****
· run the ball

Any other ideas?
Unfortunately we can't do any of those things when we have the worst two Guards in football. The offense will only start to click again when Eich and Cotton are both permanently back on the bench.
 
gofins60 said:
I know, right? The majority of plays where they throw behind the line of scrimmage end up with a minimal gain or a loss of yards.
Im not sure when exactly, we fell in love with those screen passes. Several weeks ago though.

Our offense has gone downhill since forcing those things all game long.

(The Jets are going to eat that **** alive, along with the long developing sweeps)

We need to throw the ball downfield (Even if its 3 yards downfield) We keep turning 3rd and 3's into 3rd and 8's by throwing it 5 yards behind the LoS.
 
