Some interesting stats 5 games in

At 2-3 it might be easy to overlook some of these bits but I do think there are some very good signs bearing out in our comparative statistics:



1. We are winning TOP 32:08 to 27:52 - I can’t recall the last time we won TOP in a season.



2. We are 44% on 3rd downs and 46% when you factor in 4th down plays (3 for 4)



Opponents are 35% including 1 of 7 on 4th downs.



3. Our leading rushing has more yards than our leading rusher had all of last season in total.



4. We are +3 in the turnover department.



5. Gesicki has a near 16 YPC and Williams is over 19 YPC. Parker 12 YPC.



6. We have 14 sacks while we’ve only given up 8. Better pass pro has been so noticeable. And on D we are getting sacks by committee.



7. Yardage for and against is almost even at 1820 to 1890 or so - after getting ripped for about 1000 yards weeks 1-2, seems our D has stiffened up.



Not sure what it all means but these stats have not been favorable in recent years. We may not have all of the pieces yet, but coaching and development appear to be happening