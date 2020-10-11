Some interesting stats 5 games in

royalshank

royalshank

At 2-3 it might be easy to overlook some of these bits but I do think there are some very good signs bearing out in our comparative statistics:

1. We are winning TOP 32:08 to 27:52 - I can’t recall the last time we won TOP in a season.

2. We are 44% on 3rd downs and 46% when you factor in 4th down plays (3 for 4)

Opponents are 35% including 1 of 7 on 4th downs.

3. Our leading rushing has more yards than our leading rusher had all of last season in total.

4. We are +3 in the turnover department.

5. Gesicki has a near 16 YPC and Williams is over 19 YPC. Parker 12 YPC.

6. We have 14 sacks while we’ve only given up 8. Better pass pro has been so noticeable. And on D we are getting sacks by committee.

7. Yardage for and against is almost even at 1820 to 1890 or so - after getting ripped for about 1000 yards weeks 1-2, seems our D has stiffened up.

Not sure what it all means but these stats have not been favorable in recent years. We may not have all of the pieces yet, but coaching and development appear to be happening
 
ThePeopleShow13 said:
Believe it or not, week 1 vs NE was the only game we didn’t control the TOP. We lost to Buffalo (31/29) and Seattle (33/27) while controlling the clock.
Wow. Well, we are staying on the field on 3rd downs at a much higher rate than prior years.
 
Finfan83nj

Finfan83nj

chadproton said:
Very encouraging to see 5 sacks from 5 different people today. Kind of indicates how much they are a product of scheme not just personal effort.
I commented on this in the offseason when many were upset we didnt sign someone like Flowers. I said you'd see the sacks come from different players rather than 1-2 big names. Much like NE has been doing for years.
 
T

ThePeopleShow13

royalshank said:
Wow. Well, we are staying on the field on 3rd downs at a much higher rate than prior years.
We have had some really long drives this year. We had a 7:55 FG drive that started in the 3rd quarter vs Seattle. TBH we would be 3-2 if some of our drives didn’t end in red zone FGs.
 
Mach2

Mach2

ThePeopleShow13 said:
We have had some really long drives this year. We had a 7:55 FG drive that started in the 3rd quarter vs Seattle. TBH we could be 4-1 if some of our drives didn’t end in red zone FGs.
Our Buffalo loss was due to just a couple of big pass plays on blown assignments. Two plays go differently, we win that game.

Same with the Pats really. One defensive stop changes the outcome.

We are now just that close to winning some games against top competition.

Today we burried a legit playoff team. Yes they had some injuries, etc, but that's not an excuse when we lose, therefore it's not an excuse when we win either.
 
