Some interesting stats at this juncture

Miami Dolphins Miami Dolphins: Stats

Just for fun:- Eric Rowe leads the team in FF w 3 - that’s also good enough for 7th in the league. Didn’t notice that to be honest.- X has 2 FF of which both he recovered (1 scoop and score).- Tua’s YPA is almost 1.5 yards > Brisset. He also gets sacked a lot less per pass attempt.- Gesicki has a lot of catches. He’s up there in the league leaders for TEs this year.- Sanders has missed 2 FG from each range except 20-29.- Our DBs have a lot of sacks. Phillips leading team just ahead of Ogbah but good contribution from everyone.- Out longest punt return is 16 yards and KO return 25 yards.- In the Team vs Team aggregate stats amazing how we closed the gap on most measures compared to what this looked like 6 weeks ago.