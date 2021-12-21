Some interesting stats at this juncture

royalshank
Not a Game-Changer
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Mar 13, 2006
- Messages
- 17,838
- Reaction score
- 14,607
- Location
- New Jersey
Just for fun:
- Eric Rowe leads the team in FF w 3 - that’s also good enough for 7th in the league. Didn’t notice that to be honest.
- X has 2 FF of which both he recovered (1 scoop and score).
- Tua’s YPA is almost 1.5 yards > Brisset. He also gets sacked a lot less per pass attempt.
- Gesicki has a lot of catches. He’s up there in the league leaders for TEs this year.
- Sanders has missed 2 FG from each range except 20-29.
- Our DBs have a lot of sacks. Phillips leading team just ahead of Ogbah but good contribution from everyone.
- Out longest punt return is 16 yards and KO return 25 yards.
- In the Team vs Team aggregate stats amazing how we closed the gap on most measures compared to what this looked like 6 weeks ago.
- Eric Rowe leads the team in FF w 3 - that’s also good enough for 7th in the league. Didn’t notice that to be honest.
- X has 2 FF of which both he recovered (1 scoop and score).
- Tua’s YPA is almost 1.5 yards > Brisset. He also gets sacked a lot less per pass attempt.
- Gesicki has a lot of catches. He’s up there in the league leaders for TEs this year.
- Sanders has missed 2 FG from each range except 20-29.
- Our DBs have a lot of sacks. Phillips leading team just ahead of Ogbah but good contribution from everyone.
- Out longest punt return is 16 yards and KO return 25 yards.
- In the Team vs Team aggregate stats amazing how we closed the gap on most measures compared to what this looked like 6 weeks ago.