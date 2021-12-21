 Some interesting stats at this juncture | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Some interesting stats at this juncture

royalshank

royalshank

Not a Game-Changer
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 13, 2006
Messages
17,838
Reaction score
14,607
Location
New Jersey
Just for fun:

- Eric Rowe leads the team in FF w 3 - that’s also good enough for 7th in the league. Didn’t notice that to be honest.

- X has 2 FF of which both he recovered (1 scoop and score).

- Tua’s YPA is almost 1.5 yards > Brisset. He also gets sacked a lot less per pass attempt.

- Gesicki has a lot of catches. He’s up there in the league leaders for TEs this year.

- Sanders has missed 2 FG from each range except 20-29.

- Our DBs have a lot of sacks. Phillips leading team just ahead of Ogbah but good contribution from everyone.

- Out longest punt return is 16 yards and KO return 25 yards.

- In the Team vs Team aggregate stats amazing how we closed the gap on most measures compared to what this looked like 6 weeks ago.

Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins: Stats
www.miamidolphins.com www.miamidolphins.com
 
G

GhostArmOfMarino

Club Member
Joined
Apr 23, 2021
Messages
2,511
Reaction score
3,570
Age
29
Location
Florida
The ST stats are scary. I'm not worried about Sanders, but our return game has been awful this year.

I don't want Waddle returning kicks anymore, not due to injury but because in all honesty he isn't good at it in the NFL. He doesn't have the vision, and he's a WR who outran everyone in college on returns so I don't expect him to quite honestly.
 
ANUFan

ANUFan

Club Member
Joined
Jul 31, 2010
Messages
20,768
Reaction score
20,239
GhostArmOfMarino said:
The ST stats are scary. I'm not worried about Sanders, but our return game has been awful this year.

I don't want Waddle returning kicks anymore, not due to injury but because in all honesty he isn't good at it in the NFL. He doesn't have the vision, and he's a WR who outran everyone in college on returns so I don't expect him to quite honestly.
Click to expand...

I like Waddle as a receiver. But I’m not thrilled about him as a kick return/PR guy. He doesn’t really “go” he sits and assesses and then try to use his speed to burst through holes that “may” develop.

ST is one of those things where the return guy needs to “forces” holes and force guys to violate coverage intergrity and then take advantage of it.
 
S

supurduper

Rookie
Joined
Dec 21, 2021
Messages
4
Reaction score
0
Age
36
Location
Atlanta
ANUFan said:
I like Waddle as a receiver. But I’m not thrilled about him as a kick return/PR guy. He doesn’t really “go” he sits and assesses and then try to use his speed to burst through holes that “may” develop.

ST is one of those things where the return guy needs to “forces” holes and force guys to violate coverage intergrity and then take advantage of it.
Click to expand...
I agree he hesitates but I think that will eventually lead to a huge return when we really need it
 
G

GhostArmOfMarino

Club Member
Joined
Apr 23, 2021
Messages
2,511
Reaction score
3,570
Age
29
Location
Florida
ANUFan said:
I like Waddle as a receiver. But I’m not thrilled about him as a kick return/PR guy. He doesn’t really “go” he sits and assesses and then try to use his speed to burst through holes that “may” develop.

ST is one of those things where the return guy needs to “forces” holes and force guys to violate coverage intergrity and then take advantage of it.
Click to expand...

Exactly.

Returns (especially punts but also kick offs) are basically a split second decision of finding what you believe to be the best wall of blockers, best mismatch, best angle, whatever, and taking off for it. Not being indecisive and giving the coverage unit time to converge.
 
T

tommyp

Second String
Joined
Dec 12, 2010
Messages
1,570
Reaction score
1,080
ANUFan said:
I like Waddle as a receiver. But I’m not thrilled about him as a kick return/PR guy. He doesn’t really “go” he sits and assesses and then try to use his speed to burst through holes that “may” develop.

ST is one of those things where the return guy needs to “forces” holes and force guys to violate coverage intergrity and then take advantage of it.
Click to expand...
agreed. i think he can get better at it but honestly i don't want to risk him there. same with holland too
 
EPBro

EPBro

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Dec 22, 2020
Messages
941
Reaction score
1,659
Age
31
Location
SRQ
GhostArmOfMarino said:
The ST stats are scary. I'm not worried about Sanders, but our return game has been awful this year.

I don't want Waddle returning kicks anymore, not due to injury but because in all honesty he isn't good at it in the NFL. He doesn't have the vision, and he's a WR who outran everyone in college on returns so I don't expect him to quite honestly.
Click to expand...
I AM worried about Sanders.

You should ALWAYS be worried about a kicker with the yips in close games...
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom