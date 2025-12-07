Some Notes on the Win over the Jets

According to next Gen stats, Wright gained 30 yards after contact, and broke five tackles. Wright ran hard without hesitation. I only saw one run where he showed any hesitation. That's a great sign for him.



Miami has rushed for more than 160 yards in four straight games. The last time that happened was in 1977 when Don Shula was the head coach.



Credit to the entire offensive line and the defense. A great team win. Not many missed tackles on defense, and that unit gave up just 65 yards on the ground to a Jets team that came into the game seventh in rushing.



Have to credit some individual efforts. Achane with his first half, Wright, Savaiinaea who keeps getting better, Gordon for that great touchdown run, Bonner his first pick, Douglas, Robinson, Dulcich, and Sieler. Lots of great efforts.



Besides the win, very impressed with the physical play of Miami. When you outrush your opponent 239-65, that's a sign of physicality.