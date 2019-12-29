Some odd stats

In looking at the season ending statistics on the fins website, a couple of things stood out as “odd” - and both tie back to the RB position:



1.Our RBs had 0 receiving TDs. Of the 22 thrown, Sanders and Wilkins each had one. After that it was all WRs + Gesicki who had 5. Just an odd mix.



2. Leading rusher was Fitz w 243 yards. Have we ever had such a dismal season running the ball?



Any correlation between the lack of productivity in the RB position between the run and pass games?



Surely this can only improve next season no matter what we do.