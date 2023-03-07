 Some of you can settle down now Tua isn’t going anywhere. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Some of you can settle down now Tua isn’t going anywhere.

Gator don't play no sh!t!
Glad this happened now and didn’t get dragged slowly throughout the off-season. Otherwise it would’ve been unbearable.
 
Bahamian Redneck
Glad this happened now and didn’t get dragged slowly throughout the off-season. Otherwise it would’ve been unbearable.
Several posters will still drag this crap out just like the Brady crap.
 
Pro Bowler
Could get crazy. For as successful as Tua was in college and last year, we are about to see something the worlds never seen… Tua in the same offense for a consecutive year.

Crazy he’s been in different offenses every year since his first year in college, tough to succeed when your constantly relearning the basis of an offense.
 
Several posters will still drag this crap out just like the Brady crap.
willing to bet the next few days media will ignore this post and proceed to say Lamar to Miami? For clickity clicks
 
Ryan1973

Tua isn't going anywhere for this season but it still remains to be seen if he will be here long term. A lot of that will be determined by how he plays in 2023 and if he can stay healthy for once. If he can't all bets are off come 2024.
 
