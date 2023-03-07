Some of you can settle down now Tua isn’t going anywhere.

mrbunglez
Gator don't play no sh!t!
Club Member
- Joined
- Jan 17, 2008
- Messages
- 14,844
- Reaction score
- 28,621
- Location
- West Palm Beach
Darlington is a reliable source.
Several posters will still drag this crap out just like the Brady crap.Glad this happened now and didn’t get dragged slowly throughout the off-season. Otherwise it would’ve been unbearable.
I fear it will get dragged out for as long as Tua is our QB. There is never sanity with this team.Glad this happened now and didn’t get dragged slowly throughout the off-season. Otherwise it would’ve been unbearable.
Mike Florio just threw his plate of spaghetti
Posters tooI feel like this is reported every week and yet media hacks continue to make up fake rumors.
willing to bet the next few days media will ignore this post and proceed to say Lamar to Miami? For clickity clicksSeveral posters will still drag this crap out just like the Brady crap.