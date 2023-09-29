 Some OL analysis from the Broncos game... | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Some OL analysis from the Broncos game...

Nothing new. Been seeing this stuff all week. I like it, but now everyone wants to jump on for a free ride
 
I agree, as a connoisseur of OL play -- you cannot have a great O without excellent OL play.

In today's game, the synergy between pass/run run/pass is as great as ever. And very few Os feature

high performance on both sides. Right now -- we do! Truth is, the more I watch that 70 point production

the more it's apparent we didn't score at that clip by accident. We are indeed fully capable of THAT kind of

production! It's legit. Bottom line -- we play at our top level -- we beat EVERY team in league right now.

Now we have to deal with time... Making it to the finish line. But if we do and keep the program intact...

The glory days are comin' back!
 
Not sure AJ Espenesa and Floyd are scaring me on the edges, I like Floyd as a player but we’re playing the edges at a high level especially in the outside zone run stuff

Armstead and Jackson should have their way with them

Miami is getting Armstead in the hoof like he did a ton in New Orleans
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom