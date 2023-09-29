Some OL analysis from the Broncos game...

I agree, as a connoisseur of OL play -- you cannot have a great O without excellent OL play.
In today's game, the synergy between pass/run run/pass is as great as ever. And very few Os feature
high performance on both sides. Right now -- we do! Truth is, the more I watch that 70 point production
the more it's apparent we didn't score at that clip by accident. We are indeed fully capable of THAT kind of
production! It's legit. Bottom line -- we play at our top level -- we beat EVERY team in league right now.
Now we have to deal with time... Making it to the finish line. But if we do and keep the program intact...
The glory days are comin' back!