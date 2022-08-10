 Some Old and Some New. McDaniel & Grier and finishing it ( For Chr**t Sake ) | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Some Old and Some New. McDaniel & Grier and finishing it ( For Chr**t Sake )

cuzinvinny

cuzinvinny

The Old: Grier taking us to almost there again and stopping for some unexplained reason, from finishing the job
30+ years of mediocre and a shot that gets passed over for another future transformation, truthfully I'm sick and tired of that and clearly see it again happening..

20+ mil IF Used, could make us a favorite and legitimate force. Ya and I screw the future for a reasonable shot at the SB NOW !!! (which also most likely would not screw the future) My Figgin OPINION.


Starting to see a pattern with McDaniel who IMO is beginning to be pretty repetitious with his reasoning of a player learning how to except failure with a smile and attitude as improvement. A coach who is as sharp as they come and intellect matching using a high intellect to say very little besides the value of importance is the players will be learning, as a top priority of what he is teaching and wants from a player. Were quality of said player on the back burner..JMO


Really like the FO but if they blow this clearly basic and substantial insight to add whats needed (esp. having resources) now it is my opinion someone gets to feel the door hit their rear end..

My opinion and sorry I'm stuck to it... Seen the 1972 team ( 71, 73 + )and feel we are the best since those days NOW that I've ever seen...

NOW IS THE TIME !!!!!
JMO and sorry to some not going to change...
 
andyahs

andyahs

Read it 3 times.

Read it 3 times too many.
 
Nappy Roots

Nappy Roots

hqdefault.jpg

wtf was that guy talking about?
 
Trifecta Nation

Trifecta Nation

Coach is 0-0 currently. Please let's play some meaningful games so we can have our usual chit to bytch and complain about. Complaining about the non-existent is tiresome.
 
BC Phins4Life

BC Phins4Life

Pretty sure it could have been said in one sentence???????

Spend the 20+ million right now to make us more of a SB contender, and McD is worrying me.
 
