Some perspective

A lot of people tend to do this, however afterwards I come back down to earth and make some realizations.
We have 3 losses:
Bills - This was a heavy handed ass whooping, however our defense still was figuring out Fangio's scheme and that showed how unprepared they were for Buffalo. This unit is improving each week and if we played the Bills next week instead of week 4, I would bet it'd be closer or possibly a win.
Eagles
- Last years SB contender, lost to Chiefs by 3 points
- Team has gotten stronger from last year
- On their turf
- We had key people missing
KC
- Last years SB winner
- Lost the game with some bad mistakes and could've pulled an upset if team didn't make these mistakes
- In Germany, but mostly Chiefs fan base
- Most players are back but still some missing
- It was a very close game and our defense is now coming around
We are actually in a good spot based on this.
Our offense needs better schemes against some of the stronger defenses and once we get Achane back things will be smoother.
I expect this team to fully gel and play optimal after the bye.