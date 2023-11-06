 Some perspective | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Some perspective

After every loss I get a bit emotional and make posts that are not that logical.
A lot of people tend to do this, however afterwards I come back down to earth and make some realizations.

We have 3 losses:
Bills - This was a heavy handed ass whooping, however our defense still was figuring out Fangio's scheme and that showed how unprepared they were for Buffalo. This unit is improving each week and if we played the Bills next week instead of week 4, I would bet it'd be closer or possibly a win.

Eagles
  • Last years SB contender, lost to Chiefs by 3 points
  • Team has gotten stronger from last year
  • On their turf
  • We had key people missing

KC
  • Last years SB winner
  • Lost the game with some bad mistakes and could've pulled an upset if team didn't make these mistakes
  • In Germany, but mostly Chiefs fan base
  • Most players are back but still some missing
  • It was a very close game and our defense is now coming around

We are actually in a good spot based on this.
Our offense needs better schemes against some of the stronger defenses and once we get Achane back things will be smoother.
I expect this team to fully gel and play optimal after the bye.
 
We kept Mahomes in check and lost a game to the refs in Philly. Im not over here ready to jump off a bridge or anything...like some posters on here and some blow hard analysts on TV.

I will say this, I hate losing games that we could have won. We got punched in the face by the Bills and had no answer for Josh Allen, but we could have beat the Eagles and the Chiefs. There were several plays in each of those games that could have changed the outcome of the game (a missed facemask, a fumble, etc). Those are the ones that hurt the most. Im still pissed about that Eagles game!!

Im still proud of our record and happy to see this defense stepping up. AND we are still in the lead in the AFCE!
 
The good news is McDaniel has taken responsibility and has said he will evaluate and get better. Honestly, that's all I can ask and I was happy to hear it. If anyone can help our offense evolve, McDaniel can.
 
There is one patter with this team right now and it's not a good one......last time this team got off to a good start was the Denver game.

When we played Buffalo the Bills got the ball first and went down the field as if our defense wasn’t even there. We got the ball and also scored. Then Buffalo scored again and then we scored again....14-14 but from there on it was horrible for us and we were down big at halftime.

Giants- we scored 7 points in the 1st quarter and were up 17-10 at halftime

Carolina- We were down 14-0

Philly- We scored 3 points in the 1st quarter and were down 17-10 at halftime

NE-game was 7-7 after the 1st quarter

KC- We were down 21-0 at halftime

As you can see this team has started pretty flat to start every game since the Denver game and I believe that has cost us a lot.

No coincidence that we've lost 3 games and we were down at halftime in all 3 of them including being down by 3 scores in two of them.

Yes you can start out slow and still win when you play bad teams but it is very hard to play catch up every time you play a good team.
Getting off to a bad start has been a common denominator in all 3 games we've lost this year.

Now why we're starting out slow/bad in all those games I'm not sure what the answer is but something needs to change for sure.

I know we've been missing players in every game but we're not the only team with injuries. I'm glad this is our bye week and hope to get the team healthy and ready to play but I'll be looking to see if the team can adjust and start out better or if this trend will continue
 
We had the talent to win against Phila and KC. Bills were just an unfortunate ass kicking. You can't control the refs but I would argue they cost us the Eagles game, it was so attrocious. We schemed really poorly against KC on offense, McD let us down and I seriously hope he takes it to heart. The time management and issues getting calls in on time which seemed such a huge issue last year seems to be creeping back in. The slow starts are worrisome. I sometimes think McD makes perfect the enemy of good and overthinks his calls. I really thought we should have gotten two plays in before the 2 minute warning at the end yday. The inability to go uptempo when their D is on the ropes costs us also. After Mostert gashed them twice in that last drive, we took our foot of the gas. I really think it was on coaching yesterday but hope the D continues to click and we fix the slow starts and simplify the offense when it makes sense to do so.
 
Achane gets the 10 touches Wilson and Ahmed got yesterday you gotta think he's making at least 1 or 2 big plays, probably more. Can't wait til he's back on the field, he's been sorely missed.
 
Maybe, just maybe, we should stop deferring. Maybe we should try to be the team that gets the kick and walks right down the field for a 7-0 lead. Make the opponent chase us a little bit, instead of the opposite.

Let our defense play with a lead occasionally.
 
The Dolphins aren’t 9-0 and won all their games by double digits. So you must have forgotten that this is FinHeaven. Where there is no such thing as reasonable perspective after the Dolphins lose.

We obviously have many posters on here who have won at everything they have ever done and they have never made any mistakes in their own lives. So you can’t expect those posters to have any perspective when it comes to the imperfect Dolphins.
 
Here's my perspective:

I complained non-stop about Fangio, but the defense appears to be getting a little better. However, the top ranked offense is heading downward. I place some of the blame for this on McDaniel, who is still learning how to effectively call plays, make adjustments, and manage the game. And, I place a lot of the blame on everyone involved with making personnel decisions when it comes to the o-line. They started out looking okay because Tua's quick release made them look better than they actually are. But, as soon as they started to get injured, we became aware of the lack of quality depth. Also, as defenses figured out how to disrupt McDaniel's offense and Tua had to hold the ball longer, we saw that the overall blocking is not very good at all. IOW, this offense seems to be effective only when the o-line is 100% (Lamm was fine at LT, let Armstead stay on the bench) healthy and the defense doesn't disrupt the timing of the plays. Many successful old-school Coaches have said that you win in the trenches, but Miami ignores that advice.
 
