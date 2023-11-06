Some perspective

There is one patter with this team right now and it's not a good one......last time this team got off to a good start was the Denver game.



When we played Buffalo the Bills got the ball first and went down the field as if our defense wasn’t even there. We got the ball and also scored. Then Buffalo scored again and then we scored again....14-14 but from there on it was horrible for us and we were down big at halftime.



Giants- we scored 7 points in the 1st quarter and were up 17-10 at halftime



Carolina- We were down 14-0



Philly- We scored 3 points in the 1st quarter and were down 17-10 at halftime



NE-game was 7-7 after the 1st quarter



KC- We were down 21-0 at halftime



As you can see this team has started pretty flat to start every game since the Denver game and I believe that has cost us a lot.



No coincidence that we've lost 3 games and we were down at halftime in all 3 of them including being down by 3 scores in two of them.



Yes you can start out slow and still win when you play bad teams but it is very hard to play catch up every time you play a good team.

Getting off to a bad start has been a common denominator in all 3 games we've lost this year.



Now why we're starting out slow/bad in all those games I'm not sure what the answer is but something needs to change for sure.



I know we've been missing players in every game but we're not the only team with injuries. I'm glad this is our bye week and hope to get the team healthy and ready to play but I'll be looking to see if the team can adjust and start out better or if this trend will continue