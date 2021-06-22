 Some players who flashed during Dolphins camp. And study reveals something notable on Tua | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Some players who flashed during Dolphins camp. And study reveals something notable on Tua

A six-pack of Miami Dolphins notes on a Monday:

▪ Very few conclusions can be drawn from an offseason program that featured no tackling, limited 11-on-11 work and no contact between the offensive and defensive lines.

But if you’re looking for Dolphins players that flashed (quarterbacks aside), several should be on the list, a group including — but not limited to — cornerback Noah Igbinoghene, receiver Robert Foster and tight end Hunter Long.

Other non-QBs who impressed include running back Myles Gaskin, receiver Will Fuller (teammates have raved about him), receiver Jaylen Waddle (50-yard touchdown catch) and receiver Albert Wilson (appears to have regained his speed and shiftiness after his 2018 hip injury).

