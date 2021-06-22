Some players who flashed during Dolphins camp. And study reveals something notable on Tua

I read several articles praise Trill Williams. Besides having a cool first name, his versatility to play multiple positions in the secondary stood out and he looked like he belonged.



Flo values versatility more than any Dolphin coach I’ve seen and that’s a good thing.



If Howard does get traded or is a no show, I could see Trill making the 53 to go along with Jones, Iggy, Needham, and Coleman.



Smythe seems to have hurt his chances dropping a couple of passes. TE position is crowded and I see Miami going with Gesicki, Long, Shaheen, and Carter.



I hope Kindley can develop into an above average G, but given the youth on the OL having a vet like Davis playing might be a good thing. Less about Kindley failing and more about the veteran leadership and solid play Davis provides.