Some random thoughts about next year's draft...

I think this team is more confident about our young players than most of our fans...



Eichenberg... Jackson... the team believed in both, even when our brothers had only derision... and we didn't draft behind them.



Now... the team seems to like Julien Hill, maybe even Tanner Conner.



...and they've invested in Ezukanma and maybe even Claypool as our X receiver... and let's be honest, there just are not many targets left after Hill and Waddle... so the team is apt to bargain hunt here.



...and we drafted Cam Smith.. yet another high profile player at a position where we would eventually need help... and we were willing to draft him a year (or two) too early because we knew our asset (x) was aging.



Yes, I think Grier makes a habit of drafting the plus player positions early... and that he will again, but also... he's willing to remain patient on young players and to take them a year earlier than most panicky fans would.



So... I honestly dont think we'll go TE or even WR (where Hill and Waddle are solid for at least 2 more years).... or CB... (because Smith)...



Not QB... cuz... well...



And we took Achane in the third... so...



So... where do we have holes that are immediate, but have no one in the pipeline either.



And that's where I think we're drafting... lines, both of them... and possibly inside LB or Safety which are not prime positions, but do constitute 4 starting positions that we may see become open within the next two years.



Brothers... I think it's a grunt draft coming up. I know that a lot of you want 'Ferraris' or 'skill position players', but I just don't see it this time. Most of our coming Free Agents or cap casualties are in these areas... and I believe this is where we will go.