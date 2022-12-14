 Some random thoughts about this 2 game losing streak... | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Some random thoughts about this 2 game losing streak...

NBP81

NBP81

Its what you know for sure... that just aint so...
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jan 22, 2008
Messages
15,232
Reaction score
32,441
Location
Montreal
First and foremost, this isn't me trying to tell anyone how to feel right now. I understand the frustration, believe me, I was as crushed as anyone Sunday night after the game. This is how I see it, after a couple of days of digesting everyone's take around the situation.

  • I think I underestimated how though these back to back west road games truly were. As I'm looking into the data on teams traveling west, which really isn't all that common as most research seems to focus on west teams traveling east, what I did find is that these games clearly favor the west coast teams by a wide margin. all I could find was data from 2002 to 2016. In that time span, the traveling team won 42% of their games, and that number falls to 28% in night games. That last part is hard to really fit into the Fins situation as they had already spent a good amount to time on the west coast prior to their night game. Nonetheless, the 42% rate is significant.
  • The stretch isnt over by any means, it actually gets worse... They're closing their road trip visiting Buffalo in December, on a shortish week in what looks to be unfavorable conditions for a southern team. While the game isn't THAT important when it comes to actual playoffs implications, the ramifications of entering the final stretch on a 3 game losing streak isn't all that appealing. I need to drill into my head here that a Win is an AMAZING outcome, but a loss isn't as significant as my ego will lead me to believe live.
  • If the Fins do lose and end this road trip 0-3... The easy assumption to make is that the Fins should build a team that wins in cold December games. I'm really not sure I buy this assumption... These games really make up a small % of games you'll play in a season and looking back, I might be inclined to give alot more weight to the 3 game losing streak the Fins had game 4-7 than the one they might have at the end of the game on Saturday night. And that losing streak was for reasons out of this teams control. Injuries. If we're being honest, we're not stressing as much as we are right now if the Fins record is 9-4, 10-3 or 11-2 at this point. But here we are.
  • This feeling that the Fins offense has been figured out and there's this blueprint out going forward doesn't make a whole lot of sense to me. The scheme was fine to me vs SF, the players(Tua 80%) execute in that game and it might have been a blowout. So Im really left with the brainfart by McDaniel in the Chargers game, which again is a bad performance. I'm not ready to call anyone a one trick pony or incompetent over a one game performance, in an environment that has historically had people performing bad. (see point #1)
  • Never mind the run-pass ratio or where McDaniel likes to target his pass attempts, I feel like the thing missing the most compared the earlier success they had passing the ball in the OL movement DURING passing plays. It seems like he has gone away from it alot and just put the whole passing offense in the QBs hands. There was alot of OL traffic on passing plays which kept the LBs honest opening the middle of the field they like to target so much... the last 3 games? not so much it seems. I've seen people talk about the passing offense struggling since the 1st half of the Houston game. I'm wondering if after scoring 30 in a single half, McDaniel didn't develop an over confidence in his passing attack. It'd be an easy thing to do considering you have guys like Waddle and Hill and a QB that's just destroying the league... Why bother with the smoke and mirrors? My personal answer to that is if it ain't broke don't fix it. Just go back to these looks because it was working wonderfully.
There's a 75% chance the Fins make the playoffs, the season isnt over by any stretch and the game in Buffalo is the one the least likely to change these odds... Losing 3 in a row is never fun, but this was a though stretch. Fins up and let it play out!
 
The Gov

The Gov

Serenity now!
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Nov 1, 2021
Messages
2,595
Reaction score
11,483
Age
36
Location
North Carolina
Not gonna read all that, but I assume its positive so gave you a like anyway. We will be alright if us fans just continue to back the team as fans are supposed to do and the players need that support.
 
EasyRider

EasyRider

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Apr 13, 2019
Messages
7,912
Reaction score
15,556
Location
Borneo
I think your point about the West coast it overrated
Not saying it’s easy but we stayed out there for the week and could not beat a mediocre charger team. We didn’t travel that week
But most of that blame falls on our coach

I also don’t buy any of this cold weather bullshit
A lot of these players came from cold weather climates and played ball in cold weather in college
Maybe a good point for some players but the rest of the warm and comfy players have to suck it up. Bad excuse, then get rid of said players
 
Rick Cartman

Rick Cartman

It is what it is
Joined
Apr 26, 2008
Messages
4,124
Reaction score
3,436
Location
South Park, Colorado
Orlovsky and Ryan Clark broke down how the 49ers and Chargers are combatting the middle of the field attack of our offense, McDaniel needs to make adjustments to combat these strategies.

Defense is what it is, we're going to give up a bunch of yards and in all likelihood that's not going to change. Hopefully we keep teams out of the endzone.
 
NBP81

NBP81

Its what you know for sure... that just aint so...
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jan 22, 2008
Messages
15,232
Reaction score
32,441
Location
Montreal
Rick Cartman said:
Orlovsky and Ryan Clark broke down how the 49ers and Chargers are combatting the middle of the field attack of our offense, McDaniel needs to make adjustments to combat these strategies.

Defense is what it is, we're going to give up a bunch of yards and in all likelihood that's not going to change. Hopefully we keep teams out of the endzone.
Click to expand...
Yep! But in the SF game, the throws were there to be made, so Im not putting that one on McDaniel, the Chargers game displayed alot more of what you're talking about.
 
Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

2023 NFL Champs
Club Member
Joined
Mar 12, 2003
Messages
20,828
Reaction score
63,365
Location
Federated Republic of Locolandia Minor
NBP81 said:
First and foremost, this isn't me trying to tell anyone how to feel right now. I understand the frustration, believe me, I was as crushed as anyone Sunday night after the game. This is how I see it, after a couple of days of digesting everyone's take around the situation.

  • I think I underestimated how though these back to back west road games truly were. As I'm looking into the data on teams traveling west, which really isn't all that common as most research seems to focus on west teams traveling east, what I did find is that these games clearly favor the west coast teams by a wide margin. all I could find was data from 2002 to 2016. In that time span, the traveling team won 42% of their games, and that number falls to 28% in night games. That last part is hard to really fit into the Fins situation as they had already spent a good amount to time on the west coast prior to their night game. Nonetheless, the 42% rate is significant.
  • The stretch isnt over by any means, it actually gets worse... They're closing their road trip visiting Buffalo in December, on a shortish week in what looks to be unfavorable conditions for a southern team. While the game isn't THAT important when it comes to actual playoffs implications, the ramifications of entering the final stretch on a 3 game losing streak isn't all that appealing. I need to drill into my head here that a Win is an AMAZING outcome, but a loss isn't as significant as my ego will lead me to believe live.
  • If the Fins do lose and end this road trip 0-3... The easy assumption to make is that the Fins should build a team that wins in cold December games. I'm really not sure I buy this assumption... These games really make up a small % of games you'll play in a season and looking back, I might be inclined to give alot more weight to the 3 game losing streak the Fins had game 4-7 than the one they might have at the end of the game on Saturday night. And that losing streak was for reasons out of this teams control. Injuries. If we're being honest, we're not stressing as much as we are right now if the Fins record is 9-4, 10-3 or 11-2 at this point. But here we are.
  • This feeling that the Fins offense has been figured out and there's this blueprint out going forward doesn't make a whole lot of sense to me. The scheme was fine to me vs SF, the players(Tua 80%) execute in that game and it might have been a blowout. So Im really left with the brainfart by McDaniel in the Chargers game, which again is a bad performance. I'm not ready to call anyone a one trick pony or incompetent over a one game performance, in an environment that has historically had people performing bad. (see point #1)
  • Never mind the run-pass ratio or where McDaniel likes to target his pass attempts, I feel like the thing missing the most compared the earlier success they had passing the ball in the OL movement DURING passing plays. It seems like he has gone away from it alot and just put the whole passing offense in the QBs hands. There was alot of OL traffic on passing plays which kept the LBs honest opening the middle of the field they like to target so much... the last 3 games? not so much it seems. I've seen people talk about the passing offense struggling since the 1st half of the Houston game. I'm wondering if after scoring 30 in a single half, McDaniel didn't develop an over confidence in his passing attack. It'd be an easy thing to do considering you have guys like Waddle and Hill and a QB that's just destroying the league... Why bother with the smoke and mirrors? My personal answer to that is if it ain't broke don't fix it. Just go back to these looks because it was working wonderfully.
There's a 75% chance the Fins make the playoffs, the season isnt over by any stretch and the game in Buffalo is the one the least likely to change these odds... Losing 3 in a row is never fun, but this was a though stretch. Fins up and let it play out!
Click to expand...
Great take and perspective to consider going into this one. I agree that McD might have gotten ****y and went a little Madden regarding play selection. With that said, he's a very crafty and cerebral coach who will delight in switching it up for this game. I actually am expecting a victory.
 
qmar

qmar

Club Member
Joined
Mar 3, 2008
Messages
841
Reaction score
230
Rick Cartman said:
Orlovsky and Ryan Clark broke down how the 49ers and Chargers are combatting the middle of the field attack of our offense, McDaniel needs to make adjustments to combat these strategies.

Defense is what it is, we're going to give up a bunch of yards and in all likelihood that's not going to change. Hopefully we keep teams out of the endzone.
Click to expand...
I actually disagree with your comment on the defense. I believe defensive play calling is having a significant impact on the outcome in many of these games. Any time you have a defense that is as good as ours at stopping the run, you should be able to scheme your way to frequent 3 and outs and punts (even with inferior talent in the secondary).
 
Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

2023 NFL Champs
Club Member
Joined
Mar 12, 2003
Messages
20,828
Reaction score
63,365
Location
Federated Republic of Locolandia Minor
EasyRider said:
I think your point about the West coast it overrated
Not saying it’s easy but we stayed out there for the week and could not beat a mediocre charger team. We didn’t travel that week
But most of that blame falls on our coach

I also don’t buy any of this cold weather bullshit
A lot of these players came from cold weather climates and played ball in cold weather in college
Maybe a good point for some players but the rest of the warm and comfy players have to suck it up. Bad excuse, then get rid of said players
Click to expand...
I agree with you on the cold weather take. I don't think it's as big of a deal when you keep in mind where the players are mostly from. How it affects our Hawaiian QB from Bama though is really going to be the straw that stirs the drink.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom