Some Surprise Week 6 PFF Grades: Offense, Defense, O-line Blocking

1. Greg Little‘s 1.5 Pass Blocking score makes us pine not only for Austin Jackson, but Jesse Davis too! :-)2. Don’t understand how Zach Seiler has an overall score of 90.2 when all of the sub-categories results where well below that level. He was solid, but wouldn’t have guessed elite.3. Tyreek is a beast.4. Eric Rowe had a sneaky good game. He’s one discussed as potential trade bait last offseason, so glad he’s still here to provide quality depth to our depleted secondary.5. Iggy was in pass coverage 19 plays and scored a respectable 72.46. Gesicki’s PB score was roughly equal to or better than 4-out-5 of our starting O-line. His Gr-shiddy was much worse than his PB yesterday!7. Eichenberg’s score is higher than I expected; he was inconsistent in Pass Pro but was decent in opening lanes