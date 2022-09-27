Some truth on Victory Monday

tay0365 said: For many here, nothing new, but great to see it screen by screen, and for other something to pay attention to, this guy does a great job showing us why Tua is the real deal...





That was a beautiful example of the elite trait(s) that one needs to possess to qualify as a franchise QB in the NFL. Tua may not have the size, speed, or strength as some of the top tier guys, but he is truly becoming one of the best at manipulating defenses while refining his accuracy and anticipation. Right before our eyes. How’s that for elite traits, Douchepatrick?