Some truth on Victory Monday

clownfish

clownfish

Club Member
Joined
Jun 4, 2004
Messages
2,391
Reaction score
1,405
Location
Tahoe Vista, CA
tay0365 said:
For many here, nothing new, but great to see it screen by screen, and for other something to pay attention to, this guy does a great job showing us why Tua is the real deal...


Click to expand...
That was a beautiful example of the elite trait(s) that one needs to possess to qualify as a franchise QB in the NFL. Tua may not have the size, speed, or strength as some of the top tier guys, but he is truly becoming one of the best at manipulating defenses while refining his accuracy and anticipation. Right before our eyes. How’s that for elite traits, Douchepatrick?
 
K

KTOWNFINFAN

Seasoned Veteran
Joined
Aug 13, 2005
Messages
7,212
Reaction score
1,752
Montana didn't have a strong arm either but he was able to win a title or two.
 
