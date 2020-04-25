Some Tua insurance?

Kyndig

Kyndig

Seasoned Veteran
Finheaven VIP
Joined
May 12, 2006
Messages
1,551
Reaction score
775
I wouldn’t hate it if we used one of our remaining picks on someone like Jacob Eason to have some depth behind Tua, another developmental prospect, more competition in the QB room depending upon how the FO feels about Rosen, which they don’t seem to hold in high regard, although I would like to see what he looks like if we have another off season to evaluate him.

What do people think of that?
 
Mach2

Mach2

Finheaven VIP
Joined
Jun 10, 2018
Messages
5,290
Reaction score
8,661
Age
55
Location
Boynton Bch, Fl
Kyndig said:
I wouldn’t hate it if we used one of our remaining picks on someone like Jacob Eason to have some depth behind Tua, another developmental prospect, more competition in the QB room depending upon how the FO feels about Rosen, which they don’t seem to hold in high regard, although I would like to see what he looks like if we have another off season to evaluate him.

What do people think of that?
Click to expand...
If they are done with, and ready to cut Rosen, maybe. If not, there really isn't room on the roster for another QB. I'm pretty sure the aren't keeping 4, and any QB with any talent whatsoever will be poached from the PS.
 
Kyndig

Kyndig

Seasoned Veteran
Finheaven VIP
Joined
May 12, 2006
Messages
1,551
Reaction score
775
Mach2 said:
If they are done with, and ready to cut Rosen, maybe. If not, there really isn't room on the roster for another QB. I'm pretty sure the aren't keeping 4, and any QB with any talent whatsoever will be poached from the PS.
Click to expand...
Agreed. I did add the caveat “depending upon how FO feels about Rosen”
 
uk_dolfan

uk_dolfan

#TankForTua
Moderator
Super Donator
Joined
Sep 6, 2012
Messages
23,600
Reaction score
10,938
Location
UK
We still have Rosen stinking up the QB room plus Fitz and Tua, you can only carry so many.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Top Bottom