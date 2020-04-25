Some Tua insurance?

Kyndig
Seasoned Veteran
Finheaven VIP
- Joined
- May 12, 2006
- Messages
- 1,551
- Reaction score
- 775
I wouldn’t hate it if we used one of our remaining picks on someone like Jacob Eason to have some depth behind Tua, another developmental prospect, more competition in the QB room depending upon how the FO feels about Rosen, which they don’t seem to hold in high regard, although I would like to see what he looks like if we have another off season to evaluate him.
What do people think of that?
What do people think of that?