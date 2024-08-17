 Some ups and downs with our owner Ross, but.. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Some ups and downs with our owner Ross, but..

He has really helped create a culture and environment that is best in class.

Ive heard him a dozen times use that term best in class and that’s been his goal as our owner.


Like a lot of mega companies it takes mistakes and misses on personnel to find the right people, to build the infrastructure to where you envision it becoming.


You can look around the league and point out many unhappy players with their situations.


Our owner is listening and staying ahead of the curve on contracts, facilities, our bad ass stadium, hiring practices, and empowering organizations that help with the community, fans and players.

I mean we still have a cap to deal with so not everyone can be a miami dolphin :), but it sure feels good our culture has an identity, Players Like Tyreek Hill and Jalen Ramsey love being Dolphins, that’s a big deal.

So I know he’s made some bad coaching hires ( not hiring Campbell) and a few blunders along the way, but perhaps that’s the road you have to take sometimes to get where we’re at.


Get your popcorn ready :)
 
circumstances said:
Spend money, don't interfere, make wise hires.
Looks like McDaniel has done a wonderful job of empowering his players to lead the team in its third year

If this is the goal of a head coach then watch out, serious big wave is coming.


That’s why im kind of blown away watching Jalen Ramsey in practice.


Like I don’t care who you are, you are going to be accountable to that dude, his personality will not accept anyone who is not playing up to the standard.

Same with hill, and Now Tua feels the same

Sounds like the team is all accountable and wants to play for their coaches
 
Ross was always misguided in how to build a team. Splash celebrity owners, splash FA players and always looking for the next Don Shula ( there is no such coach).

He has grown to understand that's wasn't the answer. Get the right coach and GM (yes I know) and stay out of the way of football decisions but keep the money flowing.

Hopefully this is the way forward.
 
If the oline falls apart and costs us the season, I don't care what's he's done, I'll want him fired.
Sassy Jimmy Fallon GIF by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
 
MrChadRico said:
If the oline falls apart and costs us the season, I don't care what's he's done, I'll want him fired.
Sassy Jimmy Fallon GIF by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
We should break bank. Trade a 1st for an Olinemen... because if we really are playing for the chip this year then who cares if we give up a late first?
 
MrChadRico said:
If the oline falls apart and costs us the season, I don't care what's he's done, I'll want him fired.
Sassy Jimmy Fallon GIF by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
I can’t debate that too much cause there will be a lot of contention.


Perhaps an adjustment to this cap philosophy of not spending money on the interior ?
 
PYRO said:
We should break bank. Trade a 1st for an Olinemen... because if we really are playing for the chip this year then who cares if we give up a late first?
No one wants to give up an OL that would be worth a first round pick.

We could've used a first round pick on an OL in 2022 if not for Ross and Beal setting us back with their tampering. A-holes.
 
The Ghost said:
No one wants to give up an OL that would be worth a first round pick.

We could've used a first round pick on an OL in 2022 if not for Ross and Beal setting us back with their tampering. A-holes.
Spilled milk brother.

All you can do is clean up the mess and move on. Can't undo it. Bitching doesn't change it.
 
He still has us wearing the abomination unis instead of the most iconic in the nfl
 
