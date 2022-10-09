Somehow... I told you so doesnt quite cut it.

Let me preface this by saying Im not holding Thompson accountable for this game... He sure as hell wasnt drafted in the 7th with some vision of him playing actual live games this season. Not blaming McDaniel either, reality is, you're not winning many games in the NFL with your #3 QB. Nevermind on the road, with your top 2 CBs, LT, QB1, QB2 out. This is the expected result.



I've been talking all week long about how this new rule would end up screwing a team over, just didnt figure it would happen in the 1st quarter of our next game. "Gross motor instability"... This is ****ing bullshit... This is a totally different game with Teddy in. Fins got screwed, there's no other way around it.