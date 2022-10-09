 Somehow... It told you so doesnt quite cut it. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Somehow... It told you so doesnt quite cut it.

Let me preface this by saying Im not holding Thompson accountable for this game... He sure as hell wasnt drafted in the 7th with some vision of him playing actual live games this season. Not blaming McDaniel either, reality is, you're not winning many games in the NFL with your #3 QB. Nevermind on the road, with your top 2 CBs, LT, QB1, QB2 out. This is the expected result.

I've been talking all week long about how this new rule would end up screwing a team over, just didnt figure it would happen in the 1st quarter of our next game. "Gross motor instability"... This is ****ing bullshit... This is a totally different game with Teddy in. Fins got screwed, there's no other way around it.
 
NBP81 said:
Let me preface this by saying Im not holding Thompson accountable for this game... He sure as hell wasnt drafted in the 7th with some vision of him playing actual live games this season. Not blaming McDaniel either, reality is, you're not winning many games in the NFL with your #3 QB. Nevermind on the road, with your top 2 CBs, LT, QB1, QB2 out. This is the expected result.

I've been talking all week long about how this new rule would end up screwing a team over, just didnt figure it would happen in the 1st quarter of our next game. "Gross motor instability"... This is ****ing bullshit... This is a totally different game with Teddy in. Fins got screwed, there's no other way around it.
I agree that it would be unreasonable to expect more from Skylar. My beef is with the play calling by MCD. We were running the ball well in the 2nd half, but he kept calling the pass. I do not believe that was a wise decision.
 
Lionstone said:
I agree that it would be unreasonable to expect more from Skylar. My beef is with the play calling by MCD. We were running the ball well in the 2nd half, but he kept calling the pass. I do not believe that was a wise decision.
Yeah McDaniel goofed. One drive looked great with the end around, reverse, screens and misdirection plays then we completely went away from it and trusted Skylar and basic run game too much.
 
NBP81 said:
Let me preface this by saying Im not holding Thompson accountable for this game... He sure as hell wasnt drafted in the 7th with some vision of him playing actual live games this season. Not blaming McDaniel either, reality is, you're not winning many games in the NFL with your #3 QB. Nevermind on the road, with your top 2 CBs, LT, QB1, QB2 out. This is the expected result.

I've been talking all week long about how this new rule would end up screwing a team over, just didnt figure it would happen in the 1st quarter of our next game. "Gross motor instability"... This is ****ing bullshit... This is a totally different game with Teddy in. Fins got screwed, there's no other way around it.
*Checks Patriots Score*

yea..
 
I am glad this happened. I hope we now know as a team that every week will be a dogfight
 
NBP81 said:
Let me preface this by saying Im not holding Thompson accountable for this game... He sure as hell wasnt drafted in the 7th with some vision of him playing actual live games this season. Not blaming McDaniel either, reality is, you're not winning many games in the NFL with your #3 QB. Nevermind on the road, with your top 2 CBs, LT, QB1, QB2 out. This is the expected result.

I've been talking all week long about how this new rule would end up screwing a team over, just didnt figure it would happen in the 1st quarter of our next game. "Gross motor instability"... This is ****ing bullshit... This is a totally different game with Teddy in. Fins got screwed, there's no other way around it.
I really wish they had shown Bridgewater getting up....show what they meant by gross motor instability.
 
Oh my god - we’ve reached peak moron status as a fan base - blaming a loss that fell squarely on the circumstances of this game, on the nfls concussion protocol. The dolphins had a stroke or bad luck today losing X before the game, and losing teddy and armstead. But then we lost cus we just blew it today. Poor special teams coverage, linebackers can’t cover anyone, skylar looked like a rookie, the makeup came off this offensive line and we saw last years o line that can’t keep any qb clean. That’s why we lost. Not cus of some concussion policy. Y’all are idiots with this sh*t
 
Tua all the haters said:
Oh my god - we’ve reached peak moron status as a fan base - blaming a loss that fell squarely on the circumstances of this game, on the nfls concussion protocol. The dolphins had a stroke or bad luck today losing X before the game, and losing teddy and armstead. But then we lost cus we just blew it today. Poor special teams coverage, linebackers can’t cover anyone, skylar looked like a rookie, the makeup came off this offensive line and we saw last years o line that can’t keep any qb clean. That’s why we lost. Not cus of some concussion policy. Y’all are idiots with this sh*t
Point me to the winning record of NFL teams playing the majority of their snaps with their #3 QB...

Keep in mind the backup was forced out of the game for no reason whatsoever.
 
