Someone already trying to take away our new WR's coach

yeah, he'd have to be here for two years in order for us to get a comp pickIt’s such an awkward situation. You like to see people get promotions but then we don’t get any compensation. Doesn’t seem fair when he’s under contract.
Does that compensatory rule even apply to position coaches becoming coordinators? I thought it was just for head coaches and GMs.
now that you mention it, not sure if DC/OC would get us a comp pick
I do know teams have to interview two minority candidates, so this doesn't necessarily mean Prince is the favorite for the Saints job.