 Someone in my redraft league just dropped C.J. Stroud.

Someone in my redraft league just dropped C.J. Stroud.

The Goat

The Goat

Escape Goat
Club Member
Joined
Apr 16, 2003
Messages
13,044
Reaction score
19,973
Age
53
Location
North Port, FL
I started the year with Aaron Rodgers as my only QB.

Yeah.

I’m somehow 3-3, and have also started Josh Dobbs, Matthew Stafford, Daniel Jones, Jimmy G, Russell Wilson and Zippy the Wonder Horse at QB this year.

I picked up DeShaun Watson this week in hopes that he starts.

I’m seriously considering making a Saturday waiver claim for Stroud, even though he’s on a bye.

I’d probably have to drop Ahmed to pull it off. (I have Khalil Herbert and Achane on IR and Pierce on a bye.)

Thoughts?
 
