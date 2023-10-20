Someone in my redraft league just dropped C.J. Stroud.

The Goat
Escape Goat
I started the year with Aaron Rodgers as my only QB.
Yeah.
I’m somehow 3-3, and have also started Josh Dobbs, Matthew Stafford, Daniel Jones, Jimmy G, Russell Wilson and Zippy the Wonder Horse at QB this year.
I picked up DeShaun Watson this week in hopes that he starts.
I’m seriously considering making a Saturday waiver claim for Stroud, even though he’s on a bye.
I’d probably have to drop Ahmed to pull it off. (I have Khalil Herbert and Achane on IR and Pierce on a bye.)
Thoughts?
