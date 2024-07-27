Someone requested a FF league ... So I put one together on NFL.com for Fin Heaven Fans

Induperator
12314753 is the NFL.com League ID
Tuaisgoat2024 is the password.
Chad, Brum, Benny swella Indicated they wanted in (So I will try to make that happen)
12 teams...non keeper.... I will set it up this week.
Cheers people
