Something about the D I have noticed

We seem to give up a lot of yards and points, which can be frustrating to watch sometimes. However when their back is against the wall, they respond much better. As an example, when Sanders missed the XP in San Diego. They were marching up and down the field all day, and at the end with the game on the line, we killed Herbert! Vs the Patriots, game on the line the D made the play to stop the first down on the Gesicki pitch. Finally yesterday, before the blowout commenced, MM went for it on 4th down, running the FB a 2nd time and got stopped in our territory. The D got a huge stop and kept them off of the board.

Don't get me wrong, I am ecstatic to be 3-0 again, but would like to see the D more consistently dominant. We are last in the AFC East for points against. This really isn't a gripe, just an observation....and don't get me wrong, as long as they make the plays they need to win, all is good. I am not sure if it is a mentality thing, or more aggressive calling when our backs are against the wall.
 
If there was one move to make in season it would be to upgrade Jerome Baker.

Although he finally made a single play yesterday.
 
Only gave up 13 pt's yesterday.
Yes, but 303 passing and that pick play was kind of a BS call that kind of turned the game. Like I said, not griping just an observation looking at all 3 games.
 
They are still shaping into form in a new system, have seen some encouraging moments for sure. Also, just imagine if Ramsey comes back in and hits the ground running. The way the offense plays, we aren't asking a lot of the D, and that's okay for now. Essentially the gameplan seems to be NO BIG PLAYS, create turnovers (love the way this d is forcing fumbles!), let the clock bleed out...more or less
 
Can you imagine if this year’s team was a morph of the No Name Defense and 86 Marino year?!?! There’s nothing wrong with wanting total domination and of course a SB this year.
 
I can understand. But I'm more concerned with the coverage breakdowns, in the secondary. There have been several, including yesterday that have lead to big gains. These mishaps need to be cleaned up.
 
Brandon Jones coming back will help. I saw he got a few snaps yesterday. The defense will be better when he is healthy enough to return full time.
 
