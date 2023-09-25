Something about the D I have noticed

We seem to give up a lot of yards and points, which can be frustrating to watch sometimes. However when their back is against the wall, they respond much better. As an example, when Sanders missed the XP in San Diego. They were marching up and down the field all day, and at the end with the game on the line, we killed Herbert! Vs the Patriots, game on the line the D made the play to stop the first down on the Gesicki pitch. Finally yesterday, before the blowout commenced, MM went for it on 4th down, running the FB a 2nd time and got stopped in our territory. The D got a huge stop and kept them off of the board.



Don't get me wrong, I am ecstatic to be 3-0 again, but would like to see the D more consistently dominant. We are last in the AFC East for points against. This really isn't a gripe, just an observation....and don't get me wrong, as long as they make the plays they need to win, all is good. I am not sure if it is a mentality thing, or more aggressive calling when our backs are against the wall.