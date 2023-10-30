 Something amazing W/ Achane | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Something amazing W/ Achane

tay0365

tay0365

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
May 18, 2004
Messages
20,514
Reaction score
22,860
Location
NJ
Achane after 3 weeks, is still top 10 in yards, and is about to miss his 4th game this coming weekend, with a 5th game where he will not be playing because of the bye.

Right now McCaffrey is # 1 with 652, and Achane is #10 with 460 (6 yards behind big time, all world talent RB Bijan Robinson), that is 192 yards behind. When he gets back odds are he may be behind by probably 250 to 300 yards.

If you look at the insane pace Achane was on, look at the teams Miami will be facing, there is a good chance he gets close to 1st or takes it if he continues on his extreme pace.

If so, after being pretty much on the the bench for first two games, then missing four more games from injury, even reaching top 5 as a RB would tell us he is far more then just a quality back, but if he reaches top 3 (Ahead of
Bijan Robinson) to #1, Achane is easily ROTY. Achane still has a good shot at reaching 1000 yards as a rookie
with few toughes when he plays, and missing 6 games of stats...Insane.
 
Last edited:
It took me by surprise because I expected by the 3rd game he would be behind by 250 to 300 yards. Though a huge mountain to climb, amazingly he is still within reach with how well he was playing.

Either way, whether he can do it or not, can you imagine in the playoffs having to control Hill and Waddle, while Mostert and Achane are in that backfield smiling at you.

This is a fun season Dolphin fans.
 
SevenIron said:
When will he officially be off IR and able to start practicing again? I missed this somewhere. Thanks.
Click to expand...

After next week will be 4 games. He will get an extra game to get ready with the Bye, and I have read he wanted back in as early as last or this past week.
 
Last edited:
Man I was so surprised to see how he ran in the 1 through 4 holes... I figured he would be good on the outside because he's so fast but he seriously runs like a big man through the guards and tackles!! Just crazy how good he is. Never expected that from such a small RB
 
Lets not get ahead of ourselves here. He played when we were on fire and scorching crappy teams. It would be very challenging for him to keep up that insane pace. He had a couple big games that made is stats crazy.

Let just hope he's putting up numbers half as good as that 3 game stretch!
 
srp1979 said:
Lets not get ahead of ourselves here. He played when we were on fire and scorching crappy teams. It would be very challenging for him to keep up that insane pace. He had a couple big games that made is stats crazy.

Let just hope he's putting up numbers half as good as that 3 game stretch!
Click to expand...
We have a decent run of poor teams then a lot of home games left. I think this offense has a lot of juice left.
 
Stoobz said:
I just hope he has no issues stemming from his injury when he does come back. The kid is electric.
Click to expand...

I agree. I want to see him play again badly, but if he's not ready, he should not be allowed back.

Luckily I think after the early Tua insertion last year, McDaniel will not allow that again.

The players need to prove to him they are beyond ready, or they sit another week.

I have noticed players ready to come back, so far have not come back right away. Which helps us that we will have a bye for the trainers and coaches to make a better decision on Achane.
 
Stoobz said:
I just hope he has no issues stemming from his injury when he does come back. The kid is electric.
Click to expand...

I'm being a party pooper here but as great as he was he wasn't playing full time and he still got hurt bad enough to miss 4 games...I'm a little disappointed in that when you have a talent this electric you just want to use him and score score score 😂 ...but I don't know now it's like having a Lamborghini and only being able to use it on weekends because it'll break down as a daily driver 😂
 
srp1979 said:
Lets not get ahead of ourselves here. He played when we were on fire and scorching crappy teams. It would be very challenging for him to keep up that insane pace. He had a couple big games that made is stats crazy.

Let just hope he's putting up numbers half as good as that 3 game stretch!
Click to expand...
By crappy teams — do you mean the Broncos that just beat the Chiefs?

The Pats that just beat the Bills?

The Giants that almost beat the Bills?

Or the Bills where he had 100 yards?
 
Ruckus45 said:
We have a decent run of poor teams then a lot of home games left. I think this offense has a lot of juice left.
Click to expand...

Though I agree that we need to not jump to conclusions, what he did should not be underestimated.

Bronco-204
Bills- 101
Giants- 151

Those teams defensively were not bad, and though two of those teams are among the lower wins among teams, they still played pretty well on defense except when they played Miami.
 
eMCee85 said:
Man I was so surprised to see how he ran in the 1 through 4 holes... I figured he would be good on the outside because he's so fast but he seriously runs like a big man through the guards and tackles!! Just crazy how good he is. Never expected that from such a small RB
Click to expand...

Isn't it weird watching our other RBs? I realize Mostert can get going if we can open some holes for him, but lately, with our OL injuries, they haven't really gelled yet in the running game. It's like they are running in slow motion, LOL! Don't get me wrong. I love 'em and they are getting it done. I just want Achane back and hopefully, he will pick up where he left off.
 
JBinSD said:
By crappy teams — do you mean the Broncos that just beat the Chiefs?

The Pats that just beat the Bills?

The Giants that almost beat the Bills?

Or the Bills where he had 100 yards?
Click to expand...
Or we’re 65 points better than the Chiefs!
🤣 the difference in the 2 games w Broncos, Fins and Chiefs. Go 🐬🐬
But the fake media won’t ever bring that up w Mahomes and his adoring media
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom