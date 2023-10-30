Something amazing W/ Achane

Achane after 3 weeks, is still top 10 in yards, and is about to miss his 4th game this coming weekend, with a 5th game where he will not be playing because of the bye.



Right now McCaffrey is # 1 with 652, and Achane is #10 with 460 (6 yards behind big time, all world talent RB Bijan Robinson), that is 192 yards behind. When he gets back odds are he may be behind by probably 250 to 300 yards.



If you look at the insane pace Achane was on, look at the teams Miami will be facing, there is a good chance he gets close to 1st or takes it if he continues on his extreme pace.



If so, after being pretty much on the the bench for first two games, then missing four more games from injury, even reaching top 5 as a RB would tell us he is far more then just a quality back, but if he reaches top 3 (Ahead of

Bijan Robinson) to #1, Achane is easily ROTY. Achane still has a good shot at reaching 1000 yards as a rookie

with few toughes when he plays, and missing 6 games of stats...Insane.