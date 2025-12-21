Something hit me like an 18-wheeler watching the Miami Hurricanes vs the Aggies yesterday.

Dolphin fans suffer from the poor man's version of battered aggie syndrome. And the reason why I say poor man's version is because we haven't replicated anywhere near the success the Aggies do every so often in a decade, but we still get our hopes up regardless. The Dolphin fans have an abusive relationship with the administration/ownership, and we keep coming back despite knowing nothing changes. We need help from the outside to get the help we need. We need a great friend who is willing to help us carry our burden, sometimes even our worst enemies know our pain the best and we should have passed on some of that burden to our good friends in Buffalo with Waddle for the first. Now let us reach out for help and find a dumb fra.. a good friend to help us start rebuilding our future once and for all. A poverty-franch..I mean, a good friend would take Tua contract for a compensatory 8th round pick.