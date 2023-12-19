 Something I feel can be taken for granted about Tua | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Something I feel can be taken for granted about Tua

I'm not saying people on here, but just those in general who watch Tua. Sure Tua has thrown deep passes to hill wide open. Waddle was open but it was a beautiful pass in stride. Yes many nfl qbs will hit wrs open deep. But believe it or not, it's not as automatic or seemingly that way as you think even when wrs are open deep. Not just average qbs, but many good qbs miss wrs even when they are open deep. Sure Tua has, but what I've noticed is such passes if the wr is open deep is almost automatic with Tua. Tua missed achane last week vs titans, but more often than not he connects the deep passes. He capitalizes on the opportunities. Remember the missed open deep passes by tannehill? But just in the nfl with qbs it's more on or off than some think with completing open deep passes. Tua misses some too, but while he can't launch it 70 yards, when he throws it he's pretty darn accurate with it.
 
So, you’re saying you’re a Tua believer??? lol

I haven’t seen him miss a bomb yet this year
Impressive
 
I have, I just get down on him at times because I have high expectations. I think he's good, I want to know that he's a qb that can take miami far in the playoffs.
 
I’m a fan
He’s limited though
But he’s so ****ing accurate
And he’s just a great guy, you’re an idiot if you can’t root for him

Some nimrod all day yesterday posting that he has “noodle arm”
What a dolt
 
Yep, and I think was his forte in college too. Everybody remembers his game winning pass in the championship game for bama. Was a thing of beauty
 
I’ll say this: Any time Marino missed a guy deep, be it over or under thrown, Dolphin fans would be like “Dang it! Oh well, Danny will hit them next time”, but Tua does the exact same thing and it turns into an indictment on Tua’s abilities.

It’s getting pretty old. Hitting on deep passes in the NFL is extremely hard for several reasons. Every Sunday, I see a bunch of QB’s miss on a throw and I chuckle to myself thinking “If Tua missed that throw, they’d be calling for his head!” It is what it is at this point.
 
Haters stuck here lol... it was either a good throw or his arm was strong enough to overthrow Achane.

season 7 cooking GIF by FOX TV
 
I got ya. I'm just tired of this limited talk by analysts making it seem like a qb can't be great if he isn't big, or has a cannon arm or super athletic or all of the above. The limitations gets used against him to mean he can't be great by analysts. Intangibles are so important as well as accuracy, anticipation etc. Tua has that. A lot of the most physically gifted qbs were busts. Allen doesn't have limitations but he sure has a knack for boneheaded passes. Brady was very limited athletically, didn't stop him from being the goat. Brees had limitations...hof. Montana. Steve young was a pretty athletic qb, but his arm was pretty average. I'm not saying Tua will be a hof, but just saying, qbs can definitely be great even if they have some limitations.
 
Of course but one limitation I wish he could improve on is his movement in the pocket or getting rid of the ball
He’s improved on taking a hit but he really does have cement shoes back there
 
