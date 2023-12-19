Something I feel can be taken for granted about Tua

I'm not saying people on here, but just those in general who watch Tua. Sure Tua has thrown deep passes to hill wide open. Waddle was open but it was a beautiful pass in stride. Yes many nfl qbs will hit wrs open deep. But believe it or not, it's not as automatic or seemingly that way as you think even when wrs are open deep. Not just average qbs, but many good qbs miss wrs even when they are open deep. Sure Tua has, but what I've noticed is such passes if the wr is open deep is almost automatic with Tua. Tua missed achane last week vs titans, but more often than not he connects the deep passes. He capitalizes on the opportunities. Remember the missed open deep passes by tannehill? But just in the nfl with qbs it's more on or off than some think with completing open deep passes. Tua misses some too, but while he can't launch it 70 yards, when he throws it he's pretty darn accurate with it.