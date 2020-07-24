Something positive from the national media. Hard to believe.

According to a panel of ESPN analysts, the Dolphins didn’t just improve this offseason, they improved the most out of any team in the league this offseason. The roundtable featured Dan Graziano, Kevin Seifert, Jeremy Fowler and Mike Clay to weigh out which teams improved at what rate — and lo and behold the Dolphins checked in with the No. 1 spot.


ESPN panel tabs Dolphins as NFL's most improved team this offseason

Ask just about anyone and they'll tell you that the Miami Dolphins have gotten better this offseason. But how much better? How much of a difference can Miami's reinforcements make for t…
