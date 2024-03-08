Something to consider

tay0365
Getting Smith as our new TE IMO makes us a much better team, but what if Miami is not done with that position, what if in the draft along with
Don't totally expect Miami to now be out of drafting a TE in the Draft, and even more, don't think Miami might not still go TE in the 2nd or if Bowers by some craziness falls draft him in the 1st.
