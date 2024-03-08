Something to consider

If another TE is there that Grier believes will make the team better, I really think he will shy away from it because of other positions.



If after the Draft, Miami still have any huge holes that can hurt them, Miami will be getting a bit more money after June, and can sign a few more players if need be that can help them.



The positions that I believe will be crucial to find talent is OLine, DB, LB, and depending on how the Wilkins story plays out, maybe DT.



FA will fix some of them (LB, DB), and the draft will help us on the line, and possible DT, but I really think the TE position is still in play...When is the question, not If or will they.



Miami on offense I really believe is about to evolve to a more complete, and more dangerous offense, having TEs that can pass-Catch, or pass/run-block will be very valuable. We will see.