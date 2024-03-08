 Something to consider | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Something to consider

tay0365

tay0365

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
May 18, 2004
Messages
21,191
Reaction score
24,836
Location
NJ
Getting Smith as our new TE IMO makes us a much better team, but what if Miami is not done with that position, what if in the draft along with
some well needed O-line help, and possibly a new DT (Depending on Wilkins), Miami attempts to get another TE to groom as our starter in a few years, and very possible weapon this year depending how quickly he proves himself.

Don't totally expect Miami to now be out of drafting a TE in the Draft, and even more, don't think Miami might not still go TE in the 2nd or if Bowers by some craziness falls draft him in the 1st.
 
With all the holes on roster, now (3) TE's signed, you expect us to draft another one? Yeah, I disagree. We aren't drafting a TE anymore.
 
We aren't done at TE is my sense. Nothing to support that with but I think we still bring in a TE in round two or if Bowers inexplicably falls in round 1.
 
I think the signing precludes the Dolphins addressing the TE position before the late rounds. We seem set on having Smythe, Smith and Hill be 1-3. TE is still fairly low in terms of positional value so there really isn't any urgency to further address the position.
 
TE is out of equation now and that’s coming from someone’s who been championing the cause for an upgrade as vigorously as anyone.

The focus has shifted to the other needs now that we’ve added a quality athlete at the position.

Smith/Smythe/Hill is as good as we could’ve hoped for this in 2024.
 
If another TE is there that Grier believes will make the team better, I really think he will shy away from it because of other positions.

If after the Draft, Miami still have any huge holes that can hurt them, Miami will be getting a bit more money after June, and can sign a few more players if need be that can help them.

The positions that I believe will be crucial to find talent is OLine, DB, LB, and depending on how the Wilkins story plays out, maybe DT.

FA will fix some of them (LB, DB), and the draft will help us on the line, and possible DT, but I really think the TE position is still in play...When is the question, not If or will they.

Miami on offense I really believe is about to evolve to a more complete, and more dangerous offense, having TEs that can pass-Catch, or pass/run-block will be very valuable. We will see.
 
Yes, but don't you take Bowers if he falls to 21? I also wouldn't discount a tight end later in the draft.
 
I would predict our first 2 picks will either be:

Wr, Offensive lineman
Offensive lineman, Wr
Edge, offensive lineman
OT, Center/guard

I would predict a tackle over center or guard in the first round, although that depends on who’s available at 21.
 
If JPJ is there, I don't see us, or really want to see us go Tackle until round 2.

I know the going TE is unrealistic, but I just have a feeling.
 
I don’t see us adding another tight end……I think the Smith signing was specifically so we could focus on other needs in the draft.

When FA is done, our potential draft direction will be a bit more clear
 
