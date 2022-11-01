Something to remember about our early draft picks

DOLFANMIKE
Just a quick note to remind everyone about how deep next years draft is supposed to be in regard to trading away a 1st or 2nd rounder. Not only is the draft deep everywhere but there's also another QB class that's supposed to be special coming through and that will inflate the value of those 1st round selections. I could see us holding onto that SF pick until later and trading back to someone after a QB in order to stockpile draft picks again.