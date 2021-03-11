Something to remember/think about

In a normal year you see a ton of 6th and 7th round picks that basicly have one off season, or full year at the most, to try to catch their coaches attention. That means once everybody adds this years draft picks and udfa class there will be a lot of those same type of players from the 2020 class that might be pushed out of jobs without ever really getting an offseason with their teams. You basicly have twice as many players in the back of the roster pool than normal.