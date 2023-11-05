 Something very exciting to look forward to | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Something very exciting to look forward to

Yep, it’s still raw. I said we weren’t ready to beat the best temas weeks ago after the Bills loss. Buff clobbered us. We played Philly even w penalties doing us in. Today, we played a dead even game against the defending SB champs. Mahomes had 185 yards passing. We are now ready to beat the best teams. Why? Because this has been building and now you can see the team is no longer in awe or intimidated by anyone. No shame is losing on the road to the 2 SB reps from last year.

So why should we be excited? Drum roll…our defense.

We have the elite CB play in Ramsey and Howard at no 2 is huge. I don’t think the Chiefs hit a single boundary ball all game. Kelce had 3 balls for 14 yards. Our pass rush applied pressure and got the strip sack. Our run defense has been improving weekly.

Watch how this D rounds into form for the back half of the season. And watch what happens when Achane comes back and Ahmed goes back to the emergency duty.

Gonna be good down the stretch fellas
 
Yep! I don't even give a **** about this loss tbh... I give no **** to the narrative that the Fins only get beat by great teams... If the defense gets on par, Fins are fine.
 
The oline is still an issue even though they weren't as big an issue as last year. Tua's quick release is making them look better than they are. Connor Williams is supremely overrated as a Center. He can block and is a good guard but instead we put him as Center who occasionally has a bad snap during pivotal and strenuous moments of a game (has happened multiple times this season)

We should not resign him. He has the yips when it counts the most, but what else can you expect from a guy who hasnt played Center at this level up until last year. This is the only move that has me questioning MM. When is enough enough?
 
Good positive post. I like it. Our defense does seem to be coming around. The offense was clunky today but that can be ironed out over the course of the season. Hopefully McDaniel learned a few things today. The last drive before halftime and the final two drives had some really bad calls.
 
It stinks to lose the game like we did, but seeing the defense come on like this is encouraging. A couple weeks of rest and hopefully we're clicking on all cylinders the back half of the season. This team is good, needs to take one more step to be great.
 
Travis Kelce - 3 receptions, 14 yards

This defense will be a real problem the second half of the season
 
Defense has been coming on strong and will get better. I'm not worried about the offense either.
 
I commend you for this post and not dwelling on the negative! Hopefully the team uses this as a positive. Talking to you Tyreek
 
I’m sorry.

I’m still pissed. I live 4 hours north of KC and just can’t ****ing WAIT to hear it tomorrow from my Chiefs fans coworkers…

So I’m loading 25-06 ammo in anticipation of hunting season next weekend. Time the youngest gets his buck.

The good news? Next week is a bye, so I can concentrate on hunting and not have my eyes superglued to the ****ing phone.

Jesus, I need another drink….
 
