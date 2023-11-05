Something very exciting to look forward to

Yep, it’s still raw. I said we weren’t ready to beat the best temas weeks ago after the Bills loss. Buff clobbered us. We played Philly even w penalties doing us in. Today, we played a dead even game against the defending SB champs. Mahomes had 185 yards passing. We are now ready to beat the best teams. Why? Because this has been building and now you can see the team is no longer in awe or intimidated by anyone. No shame is losing on the road to the 2 SB reps from last year.



So why should we be excited? Drum roll…our defense.



We have the elite CB play in Ramsey and Howard at no 2 is huge. I don’t think the Chiefs hit a single boundary ball all game. Kelce had 3 balls for 14 yards. Our pass rush applied pressure and got the strip sack. Our run defense has been improving weekly.



Watch how this D rounds into form for the back half of the season. And watch what happens when Achane comes back and Ahmed goes back to the emergency duty.



Gonna be good down the stretch fellas