I think it's a combination of both. Buffalo has a super bowl roster. Whether they get there depends on many factors, including injuries etc.



Miami has some obvious questions, especially on the offensive line. Coming in at 0-1, after they had honestly dominated the first half against Pittsburgh, played in the Bills favor as well.



The Dolphins are 11-4 against the rest of the league and 0-3 against the Bills over the last 18 games.



Miami just isn't there yet.