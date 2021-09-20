Sometimes Sacks are On the QB Not Getting the Pre-Snap Read and Protections Right

Yes the OL stinks, but a bad QB with no clue can make a bad OL worse. A QB with a clue that understands football can make a bad OL look serviceable by getting the pre-snap reads and protections right and running a more complex offense that keeps the defense on its heels, like Fitzpatrick did last year with mostly the same guys, and Brady has done his entire career without even being mobile!



And yup Brissett got sacked a bunch too. But if we are comparing Tua to a backup with limited reps, well you have just made my point. Even worse, Brissett looked alot better than Tua dealing with it!

Tua just doesn’t get it. Only chance he has with his limited physical attributes is to be a football savant, and sadly Tua is not that either. No chance for the kid. Grier needs to go, this should have all been obvious. They had to dumb down the offense for Tua at Alabama, how the heck does someone who needs a simple college offense have any chance in the NFL? One read offense can work in college when you have NFL talent around you and the first read is open all of the time and there is no pressure. Does not translate to the NFL. Tua is too small, arm is weak, accuracy is average despite the hype about his accuracy, no scrambling ability, limited football instincts and understanding of the complexity of the game, and not tough and can't stand in there and take hits. It can't work. To be a great NFL QB you have to excel on a few dimensions. Tua is the opposite, below average to well below average on any dimension a QB can be measured, with the exception of personality. But having a good personality does not help when you stink.