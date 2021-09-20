 Sometimes Sacks are On the QB Not Getting the Pre-Snap Read and Protections Right | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Sometimes Sacks are On the QB Not Getting the Pre-Snap Read and Protections Right

L

LarryLarry

Rookie
Joined
Sep 13, 2021
Messages
27
Reaction score
56
Age
50
Location
Miami
Tua just doesn’t get it. Only chance he has with his limited physical attributes is to be a football savant, and sadly Tua is not that either. No chance for the kid. Grier needs to go, this should have all been obvious. They had to dumb down the offense for Tua at Alabama, how the heck does someone who needs a simple college offense have any chance in the NFL? One read offense can work in college when you have NFL talent around you and the first read is open all of the time and there is no pressure. Does not translate to the NFL. Tua is too small, arm is weak, accuracy is average despite the hype about his accuracy, no scrambling ability, limited football instincts and understanding of the complexity of the game, and not tough and can't stand in there and take hits. It can't work. To be a great NFL QB you have to excel on a few dimensions. Tua is the opposite, below average to well below average on any dimension a QB can be measured, with the exception of personality. But having a good personality does not help when you stink.

Yes the OL stinks, but a bad QB with no clue can make a bad OL worse. A QB with a clue that understands football can make a bad OL look serviceable by getting the pre-snap reads and protections right and running a more complex offense that keeps the defense on its heels, like Fitzpatrick did last year with mostly the same guys, and Brady has done his entire career without even being mobile!

And yup Brissett got sacked a bunch too. But if we are comparing Tua to a backup with limited reps, well you have just made my point. Even worse, Brissett looked alot better than Tua dealing with it!

“He didn’t see the blitz,” one NFL scout said, meaning Tua didn’t see it. He didn’t see the defensive back lined up to blitz. He didn’t move protection there. Then he didn’t never saw the blitz as it came and got sacked. Football always needs a translator, but if that’s what happened it’s on Tua.

https://www.sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-dolphins/fl-sp-hyde-dolphins-bills-20210919-agoulqyg2zbnhkalttw7scxtji-story.html#nt=pf-double chain~top-chain~flex feature~curated~dolphins-6~AGOULQYG2ZBNHKALTTW7SCXTJI~1~1~2~10~art yes
 
Last edited:
BahamaFinFan78

BahamaFinFan78

Starter
Joined
Jul 18, 2010
Messages
4,305
Reaction score
1,935
I am curious about this. It's definitely true. This was part of Tannehill's problem. The thing is, after his first few games, people were talking about how smart he was and how well he was reading pre snap
 
Delvin

Delvin

Active Roster
Joined
Mar 17, 2021
Messages
636
Reaction score
657
Location
Phoenix
Agreed. Pre-snap reads need work too. He's just not worth the effort saving.

Raiders. Colts. Bucs. He'd be lucky if this injury kept him out a few games, and came back when the schedule eased up.
 
FanMarino

FanMarino

HOF Pass Master
Joined
Aug 27, 2004
Messages
6,538
Reaction score
1,794
Location
Narnia
That O Line sucked last week. That O Line went up against a team today projected by some to go to the SB. They were abused and got Tua nailed. Not rocket science is it. Keep up.
 
S

Sirspud

Pro Bowler
Joined
Jun 24, 2004
Messages
14,993
Reaction score
4,931
Age
36
Location
Haines City, Fl
We should try Brissett, a guy who has two full seasons as an NFL starter, in there to see what he can do. That way we'll know if the problem is on the QB or not.

Oh wait, Brissett played like 90 percent of the game, and the protection was just as bad?

I mean, I do get that the QB influences protection. But the bottom line is that the line sucks too.
 
mrbunglez

mrbunglez

Frankly my dear, I don't give a damn.
Club Member
Joined
Jan 17, 2008
Messages
11,059
Reaction score
11,206
Location
West Palm Beach
Dolph N.Fan said:
Tua looks so lost when his 1st option is denied. O-line doesn’t help by not holding up long enough for Tua to do anything once the 1st option is taken away.
Click to expand...
This take has been floating around since last Sunday because of some BS a CB said about him. It’s hard to go through progressions when you have less than 2 seconds to throw the ball. If you watch his games it shows he goes through his progressions, he’s always looking down field for that big gainer. It’s how he was at Alabama.
 
L

LarryLarry

Rookie
Joined
Sep 13, 2021
Messages
27
Reaction score
56
Age
50
Location
Miami
Sirspud said:
We should try Brissett, a guy who has two full seasons as an NFL starter, in there to see what he can do. That way we'll know if the problem is on the QB or not.

Oh wait, Brissett played like 90 percent of the game, and the protection was just as bad?

I mean, I do get that the QB influences protection. But the bottom line is that the line sucks too.
Click to expand...
thanks for making my point. Brisset is a journeyman backup, and he looked better than Tua back there and dealt with it better, with limited reps as well
 
Dolph N.Fan

Dolph N.Fan

Club Member
Joined
Sep 11, 2010
Messages
21,616
Reaction score
15,252
Location
Columbus, OH
mrbunglez said:
This take has been floating around since last Sunday because of some BS a CB said about him. It’s hard to go through progressions when you have less than 2 seconds to throw the ball. If you watch his games it shows he goes through his progressions, he’s always looking down field for that big gainer. It’s how he was at Alabama.
Click to expand...
I’ve seen times (not many) where Tua’s had time, but everyone is covered and he’s like now what? Throw the ball away? Run? Leave the pocket so that defenders come forward possibly allowing a WR get open? Saw it a few times with Brissett, he either decided too late to try and run or was too slow to leave the pocket.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom