Sometimes the best trades are the ones that you don't make......

I'm soooo thrilled to have Mike Gesicki on the Miami Dolphins right now I can hardly contain my glee. He is a wonderful WR dressed up in a TE's body and all he does is make plays when Flash and Dash aren't getting the ball. Yes he isn't the greatest blocker that's for sure but he adds another layer to this offense that is palpable and a weapon for Tua that is undeniable. I also feel he truly loves wearing the Miami Dolphins uniform. When he is out on the field with the dynamic duo and Mostert there just isn't enough talent on the defensive side of the ball to cover them all and somebody is open, it's an unstoppable combination and truly exciting football for us FInsfans!!!!! Go get em Mike..........Finsup!!!!