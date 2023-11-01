Sorry, but onto the topic of "Team Nutrition" again...

A few you may roll your eyes, but I noticed something from yesterday's Channel 4 / Kim Bokamper feature on the Dolphins' day off in Franfurt that was worth mentioning regarding team nutrition. But first, let's look at the daily diet of one of the NFL's top athletes. The video starts at 8-minutes when the diet is discussed.







If you took the time to watch what Mahomes eats, you can see that it's pretty nutritious. Even his obsession with ketchup adds at least some nutritional value.



Now, onto what I saw in the Bokamper feature from yesterday. Here's that time-stamped video. You can stop watching after about a minute, the point I'm driving at will have been made by then.







Team nutrition is a real bug-a-boo when it comes to discipline and infrastructure supporting it...and I'm not convinced that the Dolphins take it seriously enough. Perhaps I'm totally wrong, but after watching that Dolphin fluff piece, I feel at least somewhat justified in calling it out to a degree.



Do you think Jaelan and Christian eating at Hanz and Franz was a wise thing to do? Bokamper thought it was good stuff. I disagree, especially with Sunday being right around the corner. Perhaps waiting for treats like this during the bye week would be best?