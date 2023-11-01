 Sorry, but onto the topic of "Team Nutrition" again... | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Sorry, but onto the topic of "Team Nutrition" again...

McMikey Mike

McMikey Mike

Active Roster
Joined
Sep 14, 2023
Messages
866
Reaction score
2,122
Location
FLORIDA
A few you may roll your eyes, but I noticed something from yesterday's Channel 4 / Kim Bokamper feature on the Dolphins' day off in Franfurt that was worth mentioning regarding team nutrition. But first, let's look at the daily diet of one of the NFL's top athletes. The video starts at 8-minutes when the diet is discussed.



If you took the time to watch what Mahomes eats, you can see that it's pretty nutritious. Even his obsession with ketchup adds at least some nutritional value.

Now, onto what I saw in the Bokamper feature from yesterday. Here's that time-stamped video. You can stop watching after about a minute, the point I'm driving at will have been made by then.



Team nutrition is a real bug-a-boo when it comes to discipline and infrastructure supporting it...and I'm not convinced that the Dolphins take it seriously enough. Perhaps I'm totally wrong, but after watching that Dolphin fluff piece, I feel at least somewhat justified in calling it out to a degree.

Do you think Jaelan and Christian eating at Hanz and Franz was a wise thing to do? Bokamper thought it was good stuff. I disagree, especially with Sunday being right around the corner. Perhaps waiting for treats like this during the bye week would be best?
 
The Rock Eye Roll GIF by WWE
 
One word...Carnivore!

Love it...down over 50 pounds of fat and feel fantastic.

These guys would probably need 8 steaks a day to maintain though.
 
Did you ever see Michael Phelps diet? The guy ate about 10,000 calories a day and a **** ton of carbs. These are professional athletes and need all the calories they can get. They burn all of this stuff off at an incredible rate. Keeping that weight on is extremely hard to do as an athlete, which is why we see guys like Joe Thomas and the Pouncey Bros lose so much weight after retirement. In short...no, I'm not concerned.
 
If team nutrition is of little or no value when it comes to playing an intense sport like football, why not let players enjoy anything they want, like smoking / vaping or recreational drinking and drugs as well as eating whatever they want whenever they want?

Football history actually supports this, you know. Wasn't it the Packers Paul Hornung that used to go through a pack of cigarettes on the sidelines during the Lombardi years? Those players could put away the booze, too! And as far as team nutrition was concerned, that wasn't even a consideration back then.

Yet, they played like champions, didn't they?!?! Dick Butkus would try to rip your head off! Ray Nitschke and Jack Lambert didn't need to wear Halloween costumes, that's how fearsome they were.

So if it wasn't important back then, what makes it important today?
 
superphin said:
You don’t reach 300lbs by eating salads.
Click to expand...

Why are you equating "nutrition" with salads?

Everyone is right about how much athletes need to eat. It has to be a lot because they burn it off.

But you can put on and keep 300 lbs that is optimal when it comes to a nutritious diet. Salads? Nobody likes eating that crap.

My baseline point is that I'm not convinced that the Dolphins...as a team...don't put enough emphasis on a nutritious diet during football season. And I'm convinced that diet has as much effect on team performance as does sleep and distractions.
 
If I ever found myself in Germany, you God damn right I'm trying all the best German food I can find, so I don't blame these guys one bit.

My only fear is Terron Armstead burns the roof of his mouth on a Brat and misses 3 games.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom