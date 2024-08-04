Sounds like Mofo Iggles copying McD’s O

fin007
fin007
- Dec 30, 2021
- 2,764
- 4,906
- 114
- Proxima Centauri
Quick strike. Motion heavy. That’s McD’s O. To a Tee.
And it begins…
The copycat moves begin.
Eagles’ new quick-strike, motion-heavy offense puts Jalen Hurts ‘in control’ | FOX Sports
After Philadelphia's offense grew "stale" late last season, new OC Kellen Moore has designed a scheme to highlight QB Jalen Hurts' skills.
www.foxsports.com
