Sounds like Mofo Iggles copying McD's O

Dec 30, 2021
2,764
4,906
114
Proxima Centauri
fin007 said:
Quick strike. Motion heavy. That’s McD’s O. To a Tee.

Eagles’ new quick-strike, motion-heavy offense puts Jalen Hurts ‘in control’ | FOX Sports

After Philadelphia's offense grew "stale" late last season, new OC Kellen Moore has designed a scheme to highlight QB Jalen Hurts' skills.
www.foxsports.com

And it begins…

The copycat moves begin.
Imitation is the highest form of flattery right?

I think the main reason for their change is different than Miami's. Miami's OL is a weakness. The quick passing and heavy motion helps fight that weakness. I'd argue Philly's change has more to do with Jalen Hurts and his lack of success when holding onto the ball too long last year.
 
